The spring wasn’t kind for new Liberty defensive line coach Josh Aldridge. He had 10 linemen who were available the entire 15-practice slate, most of them defensive ends, and that meant having to teach players multiple positions in case they were needed to fill in because of injury.
Fast forward to training camp and the situation is completely different. Aldridge has a complete room of linemen, complete with six interior linemen and six more ends who are expected to contribute in major ways this season.
“Now that we have that depth there, I think it allows guys to hone in one position and then learn one as a secondary just as a backup. Where it was before having to learn two positions at once. That’s a real comfort for me just as a coach when you’re teaching them the defense and those guys just grasp it so much more,” Aldridge said. “Now they’re getting great at things because they’re able to hone in on one position, one technique, one fundamental and all those things.”
WHO’S GONE?
• DE Juwan Wells (2018 stats: 54 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 PD, 5 QBH, 1 FF)
• DT Tolen Avery (2018 stats: 36 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 2 QBH)
• DT Mitchell Hurtado (2018 stats: 7 tackles)
• DT Chris Escamilla (2018 stats: did not play)
• DL Emmanuel Cater (2018 stats: redshirted)
• DT Logan Beadles (2018 stats: redshirted)
DEFENSIVE END
» Jessie Lemonier (r-Sr, 6-3, 240, Ventura College/Hialeah, Florida)
2018 stats: 55 tackles (30 solo), 13.5 TFL, 10.0 sacks, 2 QBH, 1 FR, 2 FF
No one player had more of an immediate impact on the defense last season than Lemonier, who was inserted into the starting lineup opposite of Juwan Wells. Even when offenses geared to stop Lemonier’s production, he still found a way to contribute. The new coaching staff expects the same type of production this season with Austin Lewis lining up opposite of Lemonier.
“The first thing before you can talk about his vocal leadership is his leadership by example,” Aldridge said. “I’ve been blessed to coach some players that practice really hard and play really hard, and he’s one of the best ones I’ve ever seen. … He plays extremely hard. I love him for that.”
» TreShaun Clark (Fr., DL, 6-3, 230, Cape Coral High School/Cape Coral, Florida)
2018 stats at Cape Coral High: 57 tackles (48 solo), 32 TFL, 11 sacks, 24 QBH, 4 FR, 4 FF
Clark rocketed up the depth chart after arriving in the summer. He was one of the more underrated players in the signing class and remained committed to Liberty after the coaching staff change in early December. His size is ideal for playing behind Lemonier, and he has the intangibles that stand out for this aggressive defense.
“He’s going to play. He’s going be out there a lot, especially on third down,” Aldridge said. “He’s a very mature freshman, physically and mentally, and he just goes out there and goes to work. It’s awesome that he’s playing behind Jessie, so kind of sees his effort and sees how he plays the game. Not necessarily fundamentally, but effort-wise, his motor, and that’s what I see in Tre. He’s already playing with a great motor for a freshman. Most freshmen you’ve got to teach them how to play hard and things like that, but he kind of already does that, so that’s nice.”
» Jayod Sanders (Jr., DE, 6-2, 210, Leon High School/Tallahassee, Florida)
2018 stats: 10 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack
Sanders was on the wrong end of playing time last season, only appearing in nine games with one start against Old Dominion in the season opener when multiple defensive linemen served suspensions. He had a breakout game in the Flames’ win over Troy with two TFLs and a sack, but posted only three solo tackles in the final three weeks. Sanders was with the second-string line during the spring and beginnings of training camp before Clark’s emergence.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
» Vincent Elefante (r-Sr., 6-4, 285, Chaffey College/Upland, California)
2018 stats: 12 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL
Elefante was part of a rotation last season with Tolen Avery, Ralfs Rusins, Devin Pearson and Mitchell Hurtado, and he often had to play both interior positions. He has quickly picked up on what Aldridge wants out of both inside spots, but his biggest impact will come at defensive tackle. He has added more than 20 pounds since the conclusion of last season, and that added weight should allow him to push through the line better than he was able to last season.
“One thing I will say is those coaches make sure we’re fed here,” Elefante said. “I went from about 280 pounds to about 307 right now. I was eating a lot, gaining a lot more mass so I’m able to play inside and take on those blocks and destroy them.”
» William Green (r-Soph., 6-6, 315, Georgia Military College/Albany, Georgia)
2018 stats at GMC: 21 tackles (9 solo), 1 FR
Green played last season at Georgia Military College after redshirting his first year of college at Jones County Junior College. He was a major focus for Liberty on the recruiting trail with his raw instincts and high ceiling. 247Sports listed him as a three-star prospect and rated him the 25th-best defensive tackle prospect from the junior college ranks.
“William’s just a bull in a china shop. William’s a big man,” Aldridge said. “The thing about William is he’s only a sophomore. William’s only played two years of football in his life. You’re talking about somebody’s that 6-6, 310 pounds that’s like a ball of clay. His upside is bigger than anybody maybe on our team if he can put it together. He’s just raw and learning how to play the game. He plays with great effort and all that stuff and he’s learning what to do, but it’s fundamentally, he’s never learned anything that much because he’s played two years of football period — once in high school and one year in JUCO, that’s it.”
» Elisha Mitchell (r-Soph., 6-3, 315, Bayside High School/Virginia Beach)
2018 stats: did not play (injury)
Mitchell has rotated between the second and third teams during training camp, a strong sign he has fully recovered from the shoulder surgery he underwent last season that forced him to miss the entire 2018 campaign and most of the spring. In his freshman season, he had 18 tackles, one tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery while playing every game.
“He is extremely light on his feet for his size. When you look at him, he’s kind of round, big-body guy, and he’s actually extremely light on his feet,” Aldridge said. “They call him ‘Sweet Feet,’ that’s what all my guys do. His deal is he had two shoulder injuries, so his was more getting used to the physicality again and trusting those shoulders that he’s OK and things like that. In the spring, he only got to go through the last three practices, so I really didn’t even really get to see what he can do.”
NOSE GUARD
» Ralfs Rusins (r-Jr., 6-5, 315, Riga Hansa Secondary School/Carnikava, Latvia)
2018 stats: 13 tackles (4 solo), 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
Rusins, who played in every game and started twice last season while splitting time with Pearson, received the majority of the snaps at nose guard in the spring and carried that momentum into training camp. His size is ideal for the defensive front that Aldridge and defensive coordinator Scott Symons want to run at Liberty, and he has plenty of challengers behind him on the depth chart.
» Devonte Lloyd (Jr., 6-2, 300, Northwest Mississippi Community College/Meridian, Mississippi)
2018 stats at NW Mississippi CC: 28 tackles (5 solo), 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 4 QBH, 1 FR
Lloyd was one of the key cogs in recruiting that Liberty desperately wanted to get in order to add depth to the line. He played nose guard in the JUCO ranks and fits the scheme perfectly for what Liberty wants to do to stop the run and attack the quarterback.
“Devonte is probably the most natural football player and comes from one of the better junior college programs in Northwest Mississippi,” Aldridge said. “He’s been the most pure football player; he’s the one I hadn’t had to teach much fundamentally. He’s real strong with his hands and things like that at that nose guard position and he’s really pushing life right now.”
DEFENSIVE END
» Austin Lewis (Soph., 6-6, 260, David Crockett High School/Jonesborough, Tennessee)
2018 stats: 24 tackles (13 solo), 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FR
Lewis’ body has transformed since the end of the 2018 campaign. He has added 30 pounds of muscle to move to 260 pounds, and his 6-foot-6 frame looks more filled out than when he arrived. He had the height to play effectively at end, but the added weight is something that should allow him to shed blocks easier than a year ago.
“I’m really trying to work on my pass rush game so I can get more sacks and help our defensive backs get more pressures,” Lewis said. “That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve worked on is pass rushing and using my hands and all that.”
» Brayden Monday (Fr., 6-5, 245, Tuscola High School/Waynesville, North Carolina)
2018 stats at Tuscola HS: not available
The coaching staff debated whether to play Monday at either tight end or defensive end, and ultimately the area of need won out. And defensive end is Monday’s strong suit, and he’s proven how quickly he can pick up on college schemes by rocketing up the depth chart. He added muscle during the summer and is inching closer to a similar build to Lewis, giving the Flames two strong and physical ends.
“Brayden’s going to play a lot as well,” Aldridge said. “The thing with Brayden is he’s going to play a different position than Tre; he’s going to have to continue to get stronger. He’s over there playing where Austin plays, so he’s going to be on some big dudes and things like that. He’s kind of developing strength-wise, but in the summer alone he gained 15 pounds. He’s going to help us. He’s going to be there. It’s a different position and different dynamic.”
» Elijah James (Jr., 6-5, 295, Iowa Western Community College/Chicago, Illinois)
2018 stats at Iowa Western CC: 57 tackles (33 solo), 16.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 3 FF
James is the wild card of the bunch. He weighed in between 315 and 330 pounds during his junior college days, but dropped to 270 while working a part-time job as he completed his associate’s degree at Iowa Western. The goal is to get him into the 295-to-300 pound range so he can play inside, and also shoot out to end if needed. His size has relegated him to end during training camp.
“The one that stands out is Elijah James. He’s just so dynamic. He can play actually inside or outside,” Aldridge said. “He actually has cut some weight before he got here, so he’s actually a guy who can play inside or outside, help you on third down and stay on the field. He’s kind of standing out to me from an athletic standpoint. Elijah didn’t spend the summer with us, he got here late because he had to finish his degree. It was just a matter of him — he was behind a bit mentally from the other two because they were here all summer. Athletically, he’s standing out.”
DEPTH
» Devin Pearson (r-Sr., DT, 5-11, 315, Mt. San Jacinto College/Cincinnati, Ohio)
2018 stats: 36 tackles (12 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FR
Pearson started nine times and appeared in all 12 games last season, but his position at the top of the depth chart took a drop with the emergence of the three JUCO transfers. Pearson may get the opportunity to travel if the Flames need an extra interior linemen.
“He’s in there. He’s doing a good job,” Aldridge said. “Devin’s just got to keep a good attitude and keep working hard.”
» Zach Amerson (Fr., 6-4, 225, Emerald High School/Greenwood, South Carolina)
2018 stats at Emerald HS: not available
Amerson, like Monday, was recruited with the option of playing either at defensive end or tight end. He is a candidate to redshirt with Clark’s emergence playing behind Lemonier, but could likely see playing time on the line in a pinch and definitely on special teams.
» Dylan Gilfoy (r-Sr., 6-5, 260, Diablo Valley College/Brentwood, California)
2018 stats: no stats in one game
Gilfoy enters his final season of eligibility. He took advantage of the lack of depth in the spring to get some playing time at end, but the emergence of the true freshmen have forced him into a special teams role.
» Mason Wolk (r-Soph., 6-1, 250, Liberty Christian Academy/Lynchburg)
2018 stats: did not play
Wolk spent the entire spring rotating as the backup at both interior linemen positions, and he also got first-team reps from time to time. He had two solo tackles in the spring game, but the added depth that arrived over the summer has moved him down the depth chart to a special teams contributor.
» Thaddius Watson (r-Jr., 6-0, 255, Graceland University/Arlington, Texas)
2018 stats: did not play
Like Wolk, Watson received second-team reps during the entire spring (had one solo tackle in the spring game) and began training camp playing behind Lewis at defensive end. But Monday and James have quickly moved ahead of Watson on the depth chart, relegating him to special teams contributor.