Liberty could know by the middle of this week whether transfer quarterback Malik Willis will be eligible to play this season.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Monday the NCAA has not ruled on Liberty’s appeal for Willis to be immediately eligible to play this season after transferring from Auburn. Willis entered the transfer portal in May and completed his transfer to Liberty in mid-June.
Freeze said he expects a ruling by Wednesday.
Willis made 15 appearances in his two seasons at Auburn, completing 11 of 14 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 309 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
He has two years of eligibility remaining. He did not redshirt at Auburn, which allows him to redshirt this upcoming season and play in the 2020 and 2021 seasons if the NCAA denies his appeal for immediate eligibility.
Senior Buckshot Calvert is the projected starter for Saturday night’s opener at home against No. 22 Syracuse. True freshman Johnathan Bennett is Calvert’s backup.
Concern at wide receiver
Maurice Harris, the Flames co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, spoke early in training camp and glowingly gushed about the depth at the position, especially with the numbers at outside receiver that came in during the offseason.
That depth is going to immediately be tested Saturday night.
Redshirt freshman Noah Frith has been ruled out with a fracture in his left foot and Khaleb Coleman (left knee) and CJ Yarbrough (concussion protocol) are both questionable. That means three of the five primary outside receivers may not see playing time against the Orange.
“We’ll have to move some people around for sure,” Freeze said. “I think Khaleb will be able to go, I do, but I can’t say that today, but I think he’ll be able to go.”
Antonio Gandy-Golden and Kevin Shaa are the projected starting outside receivers, while Coleman and Yarbrough are slated as their backups. If only one or neither can go Saturday, Freeze said slot receiver Damian King would be the first option to move to the outside.
DJ Stubbs, Shedro Louis and Demario Douglas would then get the majority of the reps inside at the slot position.
“Thankfully we’ve got a little depth there,” Freeze said. “Hopefully Khaleb can go also. We will miss Noah, no question. He had a great fall camp.”
Injuries in the secondary
Safeties Isaac Steele and Hunter Goetz are both sidelined with hamstring injuries. Goetz was injured early in training camp, while Steele recently suffered his injury after playing with the first-string defense for the majority of camp.
JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox), who has played with the first-team defense throughout the camp, is the projected starter at free safety with Steele listed as his backup. Freeze said he is hopeful Steele may be able to run during Tuesday’s practice.
Not all is lost in the secondary
Freeze and the defensive staff have lauded the play of true freshmen cornerbacks Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land during training camp. Both suffered injuries during training camp, but were full participants in last week’s practices.
The two are not listed on the projected two-deep depth chart, but are expected to play.
“I sure do expect both of them to play,” Freeze said. “If nothing else for sure special teams, but I expect we’ll see them in the rotation at corner also.”
In-state recruiting
Four of Liberty’s 17 verbal commitments for the recruiting class of 2020 call Virginia home, and Freeze has made in-state recruiting a priority since arriving at Liberty in December.
Liberty has gone head-to-head with in-state powers Virginia Tech and Virginia since transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision, and Freeze expects that to continue for the years to come.
“We’re going to recruit the kids we’re going to recruit, whether Virginia or Virginia Tech are not recruiting them or recruiting them,” he said. “But if they happen to be and we are, we will make sure we cover them up just as well as they do and we show them the difference maybe in coming to Liberty as opposed to those places.
“I’m a realist, Power 5 schools have an advantage over non-Power 5 schools, but I’ve seen where things at the end, kids see that this may be a better fit. So you just have to stay on it. I don’t expect us to just overwhelm Virginia or Virginia Tech in recruiting any given year, but it doesn’t take a few that are difference makers for us at this level.
“Once we decide this kid fits with us and he’s one that we want, we’ll go after him hard. If they make a decision to go with one of the Power 5 schools, we’ll have a good feel because we keep up with exactly kind of where those schools are in their numbers. We’ll make a decision at that point: Do we stay on them thinking something could happen in the end, where they could see that we might be a better option, or we’ll pull off also on some that we think he’s pretty solid with them? We’re not afraid to get in the battles with those, but we’re realistic at the same time.”
The fertile recruiting grounds of Richmond and the Tidewater area have proven valuable for the Flames, especially under Freeze. Clark (Manchester) and Land (Ocean Lakes) are from the two areas, and three of the four in-state verbal commitments (Indian River’s Cameron Hunter and Lincorey Lucas Jr. and Life Christian’s Michael James Jr.) are from those areas.
“I think we’ve done well in the 757 and the 804 area codes,” Freeze said. “We’ve got a lot of commitments from those areas. … We’re building relationships with them.”