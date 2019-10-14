Liberty coach Hugh Freeze revealed Monday the staph infection that forced him to undergo back surgery on Aug. 16 is out of the bloodstream and he is inching closer to a full recovery heading into the Flames’ Homecoming contest Saturday against Maine.
“They took the PICC [Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter] line out. The infection is definitely out of the bloodstream,” he said during his weekly press conference. “They’re careful to say we can’t ever tell you if it’s 100% out of the bone, but you have no signs of it being around and you feel good and you’ll know if it comes back. I think everything’s gone; but they definitely know it’s out of the bloodstream.”
Freeze, 50, has avoided coaching on the sideline the past four weeks and has utilized a raised podium — dubbed his “NASCAR pit box” — to see the game.
He said last week that his plan is to coach on the sideline for the first time this season, but that plan could change based on how his back is feeling when he wakes up.
He said Monday his back felt great, but if he pushes it too much, it could feel different the following morning.
“We may set it up, and if things aren’t going well on the sideline, I’ll go stand in it in the second half,” he said.
Freeze remained in Lynchburg over the past weekend while his coaching staff was out recruiting. That allowed him to walk six holes of a golf course while some friends were competing in a tournament, and he said he spent Sunday walking.
“Walking actually makes me feel pretty decent,” he said last week. “Standing and sitting is not great for me, yet, and the flight back [from New Mexico State] was a challenge. When I hit the ground, I had to have a little help standing upright. Man, I’m so much better than I was.”
Player injury update
Freeze said right tackle Sam Isaacson returned to practice Sunday after his left ankle was rolled up on during the second quarter of the New Mexico State game, and he expects the entire secondary to be ready to go Saturday against Maine.
Devonte Lloyd and William Green, a pair of defensive tackles who transferred from junior colleges prior to this season, could be redshirted this season to retain a year of eligibility.
Lloyd played in the season’s first four games but has missed the past two with a bulging disc in his back. Green has yet to play this season with a stress fracture in one of his feet.
“Lloyd and Green, we are trying probably to preserve their year, don’t know that we can … but our intentions [at] halfway through, if we could somehow save their year to give us depth moving forward in the D-line, I think it would be advantageous for us,” Freeze said.
Bowl projections
Liberty enters a four-week stretch needing two victories against FBS opponents to become bowl eligible. The Flames host FCS Maine on Saturday in a game that will not count toward the Flames’ bowl eligibility since they have already defeated Hampton.
The Flames are projected to win their next two games versus FBS competition according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, and that is why four publications are now projecting them to go to a bowl game.
“Everybody wants to go bowling, everybody just wants to chip in on this team,” Liberty redshirt senior defensive end Jessie Lemonier said.
Following this weekend’s game against Maine, Liberty is on the road against teams with only one win each: Rutgers and UMass, and ESPN’s FPI gives Liberty a 59.3% chance to beat Rutgers and 90.6% chance to beat UMass.
For the second week in a row, two publications have Liberty playing in the Birmingham Bowl (3 p.m. Jan. 2 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama). CBS’ Jerry Palm projects Liberty to play American Athletic Conference’s UCF, and Sporting News has Liberty facing another team from the AAC, SMU.
New this week is ESPN’s Mark Schlabach projecting Liberty to play Big 12’s TCU in the Liberty Bowl at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 31 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.
Also, Stadium.com’s Brett McMurphy has the Flames playing Georgia State, of the Sun Belt Conference, in the Cure Bowl. Liberty is in its second year of a two-year secondary tie-in agreement with the Cure Bowl and will fill a vacant spot in that bowl if the Sun Belt or AAC doesn’t have enough teams to fill their conference allotments.
Four players decommit from Liberty
Liberty’s off week didn’t end particularly well with four players who previously verbally committed to Liberty changed their minds over the weekend and opened their recruitments for the remainder of their respective senior seasons.
Indiana River High School classmates Lincorey Lucas and Cameron Hunter, the first and second commitments of the recruiting class, decommitted within 20 minutes of each other Sunday evening. Lucas (defensive end) and Hunter (wide receiver) are both rated as two-star prospects according to 247Sports’ composite ranking.
Defensive lineman Jordan Bradford from Colgan High School in Manassas decommitted earlier Sunday afternoon. Defensive lineman Mason Bowers, rated a three-star prospect according to 247Sports’ composite rankings at High Point Central in High Point, North Carolina, decommitted Saturday.
The Flames’ recruiting class of 2020 dropped to 20 commitments.
“We needed it recruiting-wise to kind of regroup,” Freeze said of the off week. “Recruiting is going extremely well. Liberty’s a place that sells itself once you get families on campus and our staff has done a good job of selling our vision of what this place can become. It was good for us to get on the road and kind of get updates on all of our committed kids and also see what else is out there that might fit our needs.”
