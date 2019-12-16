Hugh Freeze spent the majority of last week on the road recruiting, back on campus hosting recruits for the final weekend before the early signing day, and then packed in film study and preparation for Liberty’s Cure Bowl opponent, Georgia Southern.
The busy week actually got off to a good start for the Flames coach who will conclude his first season at the helm with the program’s first bowl appearance. He agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season that will make him one of the highest-paid Group of 5 coaches.
The new contract replaces the final four years of the five-year deal he signed a little more than a year ago to become the program’s ninth head coach.
“That does mean a lot,” Freeze said during Monday’s press conference. “ … I made up my mind in talking with people close to me that deal with that. I just made up my mind that … in no way, shape, form would I approach anyone about that, because I feel like at this juncture of my career, I have to earn — not that I deserve anything — but earn people’s trust, earn their view that it’s right for them.
“I just made up my mind that I wouldn’t go down that road. … It was during our open week I believe, and Ian just asked if he could come see me. I was just really overwhelmed of their goodness to me, our staff, their belief in us, President Falwell’s belief that we’re on the right track.
“This place can be special. It’s special, but the football piece can be special and it is in a lot of ways now. I don’t even think we’ve scratched the surface of it, really. I don’t know how long it will take, but I’m really, really grateful that they felt like it was in the right hands at this juncture. It means a lot for the staff and their families also. They not only did me more than fair, but have also made it possible for me to make things better for our staff in many ways. I’m very grateful and thankful that you have an administration that believes in, trusts in you and believes you’re the right person to lead the charge of what this place can be.”
Injury update
The Flames had a week off following the regular-season finale against New Mexico State before finding out their bowl destination, and then had two weeks to prepare for Georgia Southern.
The additional time off allowed most every injured player to heal to the point Freeze said “we are as good as we’ve been” this season.
The biggest development came with senior linebacker Brandon Tillmon being cleared to play. He broke his left arm in the second half against Virginia and underwent surgery the following Tuesday.
“He’ll have a big cast on his hand, but he is cleared to play,” Freeze said. “He’s been at practice since Friday and he’ll go contact today for the first time, so he is cleared to play.”
Freeze also commented on cornerbacks Bejour Wilson and Emanuel Dabney, saying both “looked very, very good this week.”
Safety Isaac Steele, who has battled a hamstring injury for the majority of this season, was listed at 80%, but was a participant in practices beginning Friday.
“I feel very good where we are health-wise,” Freeze added.
Tight end Zac Foutz, who has a history with back problems, recently had a flare-up, according to Freeze, but appeared at the press conference and Freeze said he thinks he’ll be able to go.
The one notable change was with redshirt senior wide receiver Damian King, who Freeze said is not able to play in the Cure Bowl.
Freeze did not reveal why King will miss the game, but the slot receiver missed three of the final five games, including the regular-season finale against NMSU.
“He’s going to stay and be with his family,” Freeze said. “We pull for him in the next phase of his life.”
Redshirt update
Freeze’s goal is to not have to play wide receiver CJ Yarbrough in order to preserve the freshman’s redshirt year. Yarbrough has appeared in four games and will retain his year of eligibility if he does not see the field in the Cure Bowl.
That means DeMario Douglas, who has played in three games, will be incorporated into the gameplan and see plenty of reps.
“He’s had a great week of practice thus far,” Freeze said of Douglas. “CJ’s ready to go. We would hope that we can get through the game with our other outside guys.”
The additional practices
Liberty concluded its fourth Cure Bowl practice Monday and will have an additional three practices beginning Wednesday while in Orlando.
The benefit coaches enjoy most about playing in a bowl game is the extra practices that come with the preparation.
“It’s an advantage. You’re getting extra practices — whether it’s six, whether it’s eight, whether it’s 10 — and … within those, you’re scheduling out some time, whether it be two periods one day or four periods one day for next year’s squad,” Freeze said. “We’ll have 12 plays today where there’s no seniors on the field. You’re getting those extra reps. It’s not a ton, but it’s still extra work and extra practices. It’s certainly beneficial.”
