Hugh Freeze’s two seasons out of college coaching afforded him the opportunity to serve as a consultant with multiple programs. Those trips allowed him to meet with friends and colleagues who he had either coached with or against in previous seasons.
Freeze spent one day with Willie Taggart’s staff at Florida State in 2018, and most of that time was spent with then-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Walt Bell.
That spent was spent listening and throwing in a thought occasionally as Freeze soaked in Bell’s offensively philosophies.
In fact, they looked awfully similar to what Freeze was running at Ole Miss.
Freeze isn’t surprised to see Bell’s offense performing well at UMass. Bell is in his first season as the Minutemen’s head coach.
“He knows exactly what to do offensively,” Freeze said Monday. “He does a good scheme, has answers, is an RPO guy, so we’ve got our hands full. They moved the ball and scored points on most everybody they’ve played, with the exception of FIU.”
The Flames (5-3) opened as a 24-point favorite over the Minutemen (1-7), and the line has dropped Liberty being a 21 1/2-point road favorite.
Bowl projections
Liberty's loss to Rutgers hasn't deterred publications from projecting the Flames to play in a bowl game for the first time in program history.
The Flames are favored to win two of their final four games, and those two triumphs would give them the necessary FBS victories to become bowl eligible.
Here are the bowl projections from Monday:
- ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Boca Raton Bowl vs. Miami (Ohio) (Dec. 21)
- ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Cure Bowl vs. Arkansas State (Dec. 21)
- WatchStadium's Brett McMurphy: Cure Bowl vs. Arkansas State
- 247Sports: Belk Bowl vs. Wake Forest (Dec. 31)
- Sporting News: Birmingham Bowl vs. Boston College (Jan. 2)
- Banner Society: Frisco Bowl vs. Middle Tennessee (Dec. 20)
- CBS Sports: Belk Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
USA Today's projection is released Tuesday, and the publication had the Flames playing the Hokies in the Belk Bowl.
Reassessing kick return
Shedro Louis’ impact in the kick return game was felt dramatically during the Flames’ 44-34 loss to Rutgers this past weekend.
Louis missed the contest after suffering a pulled groin in the first half against Maine on Oct. 19.
Ceneca Espinoza Jr. handled kickoffs until he lost a fumble in the third quarter with the Flames trailing 35-24. He nearly lost the opening kickoff, which the Flames retained because of simultaneous possession.
Joshua Mack handled kickoff returns in the second half, but is expected to go back to focusing solely on his role as running back.
“I hope Shedro can go, first and foremost. I believe he has a legitimate chance to; he ran around yesterday and looked pretty decent,” Freeze said. “Troy Henderson is going to catch kicks this week, and I think that’s who it will be provided he can catch them. That’s my plan going into it, it’s him.”
True freshman Treon Sibley made his collegiate debut and returned a kickoff 19 yards.
He still has three games remaining he can play in to retain his year of eligibility.
“We’re going to give Troy the chance, I think he’s deserving of it,” Freeze said of the Flames’ fourth-string running back. “Sibley, I think, can give us a spark there, too. He’d probably be the backup. We won’t burn his redshirt just on him returning a few kicks, though, with the four games we have left. We’ll have to manage kind of how that looks.”
Noticing the scouts
NFL scouts from five teams (Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers) were in attendance for Saturday’s game, and most of them were focused on Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden.
The senior finished five catches for 68 yards, highlighted by a 29-yard touchdown reception in which he caught it with his left hand while his right arm was being held by a Rutgers cornerback.
“I know they did communicate with some of my coaches and other people on the sidelines,” Gandy-Golden said. “I saw them there, but I try not to pay them too much attention. I just make sure I stay locked in.”
More injuries
In addition to the injuries on the defensive side, one offensive player was listed as day-to-day and another will be monitored to see how he responds to a gruesome injury suffered against the Scarlet Knights.
Wide receiver Khaleb Coleman dislocated his left shoulder while on punt coverage. Freeze said it was popped back into place on the sideline.
“We’ll just have to see how he responds to the tenderness of it,” the coach added.
Slot receiver Damian King did not play against Rutgers and is listed as day-to-day.
