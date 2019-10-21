For the second straight week, four publications project Liberty to play in a bowl game for the first time in program history.
ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Stadium.com’s Brett McMurphy each have the Flames in the Cure Bowl against a Sun Belt Conference opponent, meaning Liberty will fill a vacant spot from the American Athletic Conference.
Schlabach has the Flames playing Georgia State and McMurphy has slotted Liberty against Arkansas State.
Liberty defeated Georgia State in 2015, while Flames coach Hugh Freeze spent two seasons at Arkansas State as the offensive coordinator (2010) and head coach (2011).
The Cure Bowl is scheduled to be played Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. in Orlando.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has the Flames in the Quick Lane Bowl against Western Michigan and is projecting both teams will fill spots left vacant by the ACC and Big Ten. The Quick Lane bowl is scheduled to be played at Ford Field in Detroit on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.
The Sporting News still has Liberty in the Birmingham Bowl, but this week it is against Boston College. That game is scheduled to be played Jan. 2 at 3 p.m.
Biggins commits
Liberty picked up its 21st verbal commitment for the recruiting class of 2020 when Horn Lake (Mississippi) High School senior Deon Biggins announced his decision on social media.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Biggins is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
Redshirt update
Defensive end Brayden Monday is expected to be redshirt and retain his year of eligibility after appearing in four of the team's first six games.
Fellow freshman TreShaun Clark has played in all seven games, with two starts, and the idea is to have Monday and Zack Amerson redshirt to give the team quality depth at the ends for the next four seasons.
Freeze previously stated he intends on redshirting junior college transfers Devonte Lloyd and William Green for depth at defensive tackle.
"We’re trying to be wise. We think [Monday's] going to be a really good player," Freeze said. "Is it wise for us to play him in a small amount of snaps in more than four games, which he could help us? But we’re certainly trying to as we build we want quality depth for the next few years, and it’d be nice to have his as a freshman still.
“We’ve communicated with all these kids and their families, and they understand and are on board with us trying to accomplish that."
Injury updates
Freeze said he is hopeful cornerbacks Jimmy Faulks and Emanuel Dabney will play against Rutgers.
Faulks suffered an undisclosed injury in the first half against Maine, while Dabney suffered another hamstring injury in the practices leading up to the Maine game and did not dress.
Who’s at kick returner?
Shedro Louis had 155 kick return yards against Maine and was closing in on the program’s single-game record when he suffered a groin pull in the second quarter.
Louis’ totals are the fourth-most in program history behind Dominic Bolden’s record of 198 in a 2007 game against VMI, and his 97-yard kickoff return touchdown is tied for the second-longest in program history.
So who will man the position if he is unable to go?
Freeze identified Ceneca Espinoza Jr. and DJ Stubbs as potential candidates to handle those duties. Stubbs is also the team’s primary punt returner.
How’s the back?
Freeze walked the sideline for the entire game Saturday and commented afterwards that his surgically repaired back felt good.
So how did it feel the next morning?
“Sunday morning was tight, real tight. I think I’m probably protecting it in different ways, so I was tight in places that I hadn’t been,” he said. “My upper back and my hamstrings, and Barry [Finke, the team’s trainer] worked on that some yesterday. I’m feeling better today but it’s still tight, but man, I’m thankful. I stood the whole game and it was not severe pain from that. Feel like I’m in a good spot.”
