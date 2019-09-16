Liberty coach Hugh Freeze announced Monday that tight end Michael Bollinger will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken leg in the first half against Buffalo.
Bollinger had surgery to insert a plate in his leg midday Monday, according to Freeze, and the university will apply for a medical redshirt for the junior tight end.
The injury appeared to occur when Bollinger’s left knee was taken out from underneath him unintentionally by Buffalo linebacker James Patterson on Frankie Hickson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 3:24 remaining in the second quarter. Patterson dove in an attempt to corral Hickson in the backfield, and his momentum carried him into Bollinger, who was engaged in a block to seal the lane for Hickson.
“The worst part of coaching is seeing kids work so hard and then have injuries,” Freeze said. “Bollinger was coming on for us. He really, I mean, really was doing some neat things and probably was the most physical guy we had in our short yardage and in our 12 personnel package. He had put himself in a position where he was in that starting group, obviously catching that first touchdown [against Buffalo].
“Just hate that for him. We’ll miss him. We’re thin, and then you lose a kid like that that can do some things for us that are really helping us. It’s disappointing, I hate it.
“Disappointed for him and his family. Great thing is he does have a redshirt left, so we can use that. He hasn’t played more than four games, so we’ll use his redshirt year, but sure hate it for him.”
Bollinger had his second career reception against the Bulls, a 19-yard touchdown reception to cap the Flames’ first drive in a 35-17 victory.
His only other catch came in the 2018 season finale against Norfolk State on an 18-yard reception in the back right corner of the end zone that allowed quarterback Buckshot Calvert to become the program’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes.
Bollinger’s start Saturday was the third of his career. He played in all 12 games as a sophomore and then saw action in six games as a freshman in 2017.
Wilson’s status in limbo
Senior cornerback Bejour Wilson underwent an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of a foot injury suffered late in the fourth quarter against the Bulls.
Wilson appeared to injure his right foot after his feet got tangled up with Buffalo wide receiver Daniel Lee as Lee and tight end Cole Burniston crossed paths on a route that allowed Burinston to get open for a 5-yard touchdown reception with 6:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“The scariest one is probably Bejour,” Freeze said. “ ... We’re prayerful that it’s nothing serious there because that would be a huge loss. He’s really good. He’s one of the better corners I’ve ever coached at any level.”
Freeze also announced true freshman defensive end Brayden Monday entered concussion protocol after Saturday’s game.
“He was playing well, too, that game,” Freeze said.
An update on Freeze
Freeze alternated between standing and sitting on a raised platform behind the Liberty bench during Saturday’s game. He was relegated to the coaches’ booth during the season’s first two weeks.
“I was hurting some. I was a little concerned, but I got on the phone with Dr. [Dilan] Ellegala and he said I expect that as long as it’s not spasms,” Freeze said. “I said it’s not that. I’m pleased with how I feel today. I feel better today than I did yesterday. I think it’s just going to continue to get better.”
Freeze met with an infectious disease doctor early Monday and said the markers were great. “Everything looks good there.”
He said his last MRI is scheduled for two Fridays from now (Sept. 27) and he is hopeful he can get back to normal after that test.
“I’m walking better. Not in pain,” he said. “At the end of the day if I’ve sat a lot, it stiffens it up. But I’m doing good. Thankful. Really thankful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.