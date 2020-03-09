Elijah Cuffee carried the burden of a shooting slump for more than a month.
The Liberty guard couldn’t shake it, no matter how hard he tried.
He’d settle in from either the wing or the corner and take an uncontested shot. Then he’d come off a screen and take jumper in rhythm.
Different looks, same result. His shot couldn’t find the bottom of the net.
That heavy burden washed away the moment his corner 3-pointer splashed through the net midway through the first half Sunday in the ASUN Conference tournament championship game.
He flashed a smile as he ran back on defense. The confident junior, who has never hesitated to take a big shot during his three seasons with the Flames, was back to his old self.
“I missed too many for it not to go in. I missed too many,” Cuffee exclaimed on the court after the Flames torched Lipscomb 73-57 for the program’s second straight NCAA Tournament berth. “It felt so good for it to go in again.”
Cuffee scored a season-high 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting for his first double-digit scoring performance since Jan. 30, when he finished with 11 against Kennesaw State.
It snapped a 10-game slump in which he shot 13 of 56 (23.2%) from the field and 5 of 35 (14.3%) from 3-point range.
His overall shooting percentage dropped from 46.2% to 39.8%, and his 3-point shooting dropped dramatically from 41% to 33.1%.
“I was so excited for him. He needed that game, he really did,” redshirt senior guard Caleb Homesley said. “Especially for it to be this high caliber of a game and for him to come out and do what he does, I think his confidence is definitely back.”
The Poca, West Virginia, native shot 4 of 8 from 3-point range. His triple with 6:13 remaining in the first half gave the Flames a 33-18 lead, and it also ended a streak of 12 consecutive misses from behind the arc.
His shooting touch actually was rekindled the possession before thanks to his defense.
Cuffee recorded two of the Flames’ seven first-half steals against the Bisons. His second came at midcourt, where he stole a KJ Johnson pass and finished in transition with a two-handed dunk.
Fifty seconds later, he settled in on the left corner, caught a pass from Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and made a 3-pointer that capped a 10-2 run to give him, and the Vines Center crowd, life.
“We’re not a team that gets a lot of points off turnovers, I feel like, and we were able to convert,” Cuffee said. “I feel like that was a big part of this game.”
Cuffee played the entire 40 minutes Sunday, and he was rarely taken out during his shooting slump.
The 6-foot-5 guard is Liberty’s top perimeter defender and frequently is asked to defend the opposing team’s top playmaker.
He switched between guarding Michael Buckland and Andrew Fleming on Sunday. He drew the assignment of Stetson’s Rob Perry and NJIT’s Zach Cooks earlier in the tournament.
“You see how much confidence we have in him because of his defensive prowess,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of Cuffee. “The offense, we’ve got so many other guys that can score 10, 20 on a given night, that I think he was his own worst enemy because he put so much pressure on himself.
“When the first one went in, he probably had a sense of relief and said, ‘Finally.’ From there, he wasn’t hesitating shooting the next ones, which is good.”
McKay repeatedly defended his junior guard during the tournament when asked about the shooting slump. He lauded Cuffee’s defense, while adding the left-hander is a career 37% 3-point shooter. The percentages eventually would even out, he said.
Cuffee made good on McKay’s faith with his strong shooting Sunday, and his teammates took notice with the way they kept looking for him in the offensive sets.
He made back-to-back 3s during a quick 8-0 run midway during the second half that stretched a 13-point lead to 21 and gave the Flames more than enough cushion to cruise to their second straight ASUN title.
“I felt like the parts were moving. I felt like when Scottie [James] or Myo [Baxter-Bell] was coming to set a ball screen, it kept opening up things,” Homesley said. “I started seeing things down the stretch in the second half of how they were defending. I just made an effort for that play to stretch the defense out, give some space so that they couldn’t close out on Cuff.”
