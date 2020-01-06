In Fort Myers, Florida, Keri Jewett-Giles flirted with a triple-double, and Florida Gulf Coast shot 17 of 18 from the free throw line to withstand Liberty’s fourth-quarter comeback bid in a 64-57 victory Monday night at Alico Arena.
The Eagles (15-2, 2-0 ASUN Conference) improved to 4-0 all-time against the Flames (8-7, 1-1). The victory snapped LU’s six-game winning streak.
Liberty freshman Asia Todd hit two 3-pointers in the final three minutes. The latter cut the deficit to 59-56.
Jewett-Giles, who finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals, went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe in the final 19 seconds to secure the Eagles’ triumph.
LU forwards Bridgette Rettstatt and Keyen Green combined for 27 points on 12-of-21 shooting, 20 rebounds and seven steals. Emily Lytle added nine points on 2-of-12 shooting.
The Flames shot 6 of 14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
