As Liberty was expeditiously structuring its future schedules in early 2017, an opportunity presented itself to play at Rutgers midway through the 2019 campaign. A matchup against a Big Ten Conference program intrigued the Flames and provided financial incentive, as well.
The Scarlet Knights ponied up a $1 million guarantee for the contest to give Liberty a big payday during its first full-fledged season as a Football Bowl Subdivision independent.
In the year and a half since the teams agreed to the contract, Rutgers has fallen on hard times, particularly this season with a coaching change and two keys players electing to redshirt during a current six-game losing streak. Liberty, on the other hand, rides a five-game winning streak and eyes a victory to go with the check it will receive.
The Flames enter Saturday’s noon matchup at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, as a seven-point favorite, marking the first time the Vegas oddsmakers favor Liberty to defeat a Power 5 Conference program.
“We can’t really focus on that. We have to continue to work hard every day,” Liberty redshirt senior defensive end Jessie Lemonier said. “At the end of the day, they’re a Power 5 team, and we haven’t establish ourselves yet.
“We believe we’re better than them, but we can’t just go into the game like, ‘All right, we’re favored over them.’ We’ve got to come in like the underdogs.
“We’re independent and we just got to the FBS. We always have a point to prove every week, no matter what or who we play. We always have a point to prove.”
Liberty (5-2) is playing a Power 5 opponent for the fifth time since the beginning of the 2017 season. The Flames were underdogs in the previous four against Baylor (2017), Virginia and Auburn (2018) and Syracuse (2019 opener), and posted a 1-3 mark in those games.
Liberty was a consensus 33-point underdog against Baylor and scored a 48-45 victory that remains the program’s only triumph over a Power 5 program.
“We’re not really letting the numbers as [a favorite] or whatever they’ve got us to win by, we’ve always felt like we’re underdogs,” Flames redshirt senior linebacker Solomon Ajayi said. “A lot of the guys on the team, we’ve always felt under recruited or underappreciated, like a chip on our shoulder, so that’s something we stand by.
“We’re not really letting whatever ESPN or whoever is saying get to us. We’re not focused on what they’re talking about. We’re really just focused about what we’re doing. Whether they have us favored to win or not, it doesn’t really matter. We’re still going to attack this game the same way. We’re still going to come out and play our best game.”
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Liberty a 62% chance of winning Saturday.
In fact, Liberty has been favored to win each of its past four games (according to Vegas and ESPN’s FPI), but those contests were against a Group of 5 opponent (New Mexico), a fellow independent (New Mexico State) and two FCS programs (Hampton and Maine).
The Flames have found ways to win during the five-game winning streak. Most of those triumphs featured stingy defensive performances capped by run-heavy, time-consuming drives to take the final minutes off the clock, and the latest came with an offense that scored at will and built a big enough lead to hold off Maine’s rally.
“They’re on a pretty good roll. … They’re a pretty impressive team, though,” Rutgers interim coach Nunzio Campanile said. “They get better every week, and they found ways to win on offense and defense and made some plays on special teams. I enjoy watching them. You watch tape and they do a bunch of good things.”
Campanile took over the temporary reins of the program Sept. 29 when Chris Ash was fired after three-plus seasons. Two players (quarterback Art Sitkowski and running back Raheem Blackshear) requested to redshirt the remainder of the season to preserve their year of eligibility, and the Scarlet Knights have not been able to find any traction offensively.
Rutgers has been outscored 237-30 in its six losses, and it trailed 21-7 after the first quarter in its lone victory of the season, 48-21, over UMass in Week 1.
UMass, like Rutgers, has only one victory this season and hosts Liberty next weekend.
“I don’t know how to look at the rosters and come up with that in this game that’s mixed with a program that’s moving to FBS like we are and a Big Ten team,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “I don’t know who does that, but we’ll take it. We like being favored. When I look at the film, I think it’s going to be a dogfight, for sure.”
