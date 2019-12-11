Bejour Wilson nearly broke down in tears two weeks ago when discussing his final time suiting up to play at Williams Stadium. His voice cracked as he vividly remembered former Liberty coach Turner Gill taking a chance on the junior college transfer prior to the 2018 season and the journey that followed playing for Gill and current coach Hugh Freeze.
The memories and feelings came flooding back of the cornerback’s road from the City College of San Francisco to being an integral part of a Liberty defense that is heading to a bowl game for the first time in program history.
“I’m still taking it all in, to be honest,” he said Sunday after the Flames found out they were heading to the Cure Bowl to play Georgia Southern. “This is insane to me coming from junior college to seeing all of this and making history. It’s a blessing.”
Wilson is one of the Flames’ top cornerbacks this season despite suffering a left foot sprain in the season’s third week against Buffalo. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound California native missed three straight games before returning on Oct. 19 against Maine.
He started three of the regular season’s final six games to give needed depth to a secondary that lacks the experience needed to compete regularly at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
“He’s a senior that’s a warrior and wants to be out there,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said of Wilson after the Nov. 9 loss at BYU. “Is he 100%? No, but he’s giving everything he can. There’s certain things he feels more comfortable doing. He doesn’t really like to get up and press right now with the way his foot feels. We need him to get as many snaps as he can to help us because we’re just very thin there.”
Redshirt junior Jimmy Faulks and freshman Kei’Trel Clark have been the primary starters following Wilson’s injury, and junior Emanuel Dabney rounds out the four-man rotation at cornerback.
“I just want to be with my teammates and be on the field with them,” Wilson said.
Wilson, despite the injury, leads the team with three interceptions this season.
He had his best game of the season against the Cougars with a fumble recovery and an interception that helped the defense get back on track and allow the offense to cut the deficit to seven points in the fourth quarter.
That game was the most action Wilson saw following the injury, with the coaching staff electing to limit his reps in order to not aggravate the injury.
“It’s going to have its problems and it hurts a lot,” Wilson said. “I’m just going to get through it.”
Wilson has learned not to push himself too much during practice, allowing his body to tell him when he needs to back off so he doesn’t suffer a setback. He has been a frequent visitor in the treatment room so he can play each week.
The Flames (7-5) will have had three weeks off between the regular-season finale against New Mexico State and the Cure Bowl matchup with Georgia Southern (7-5) on Dec. 21, and the time off will allow Wilson’s foot to continue to heal before he suits up in a bowl game.
“This is just one more chance to prove my worth and give it all for my guys on the team,” Wilson said of playing in the bowl game. “They’ve been backing me up on the tough times I’ve been going through.”
Wilson enjoyed a stellar first season with the Flames in 2018 when he started 10 of 12 games opposite of Jeremy Peters. Wilson was tied for the team lead with three interceptions, second with 10 pass breakups and fifth with 58 tackles.
This season, Wilson has been the vocal leader among the cornerbacks with a bevy of youth behind him on the depth chart. He learned leadership skills from Peters last season, and has utilized those lessons to help guide a young group that has allowed fewer big pass plays this season.
The role he has played over the past two seasons is another reason why he became emotional when discussing his final appearance at Williams Stadium. Gill and cornerbacks coach Marshall Roberts inserted him into the starting lineup in his third game in a Liberty uniform, and the confidence in keeping him on the field continued with Freeze and Wilson’s new position coach Rickey Hunley Jr.
“It means a lot to know that someone has full trust in you and full faith in you,” Wilson said. “They both allowed me to grow in my faith and I really respect them and love them for that.”
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.