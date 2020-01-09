Liberty landed 11 players on the Phil Steele Publications’ Football Bowl Subdivision all-independent team, and one of those players was lauded by the Associated Press for his performance in the Flames’ Cure Bowl victory.
Redshirt senior Jessie Lemonier was named to Steele’s first team — one of seven Flames who were first-team selections — and the defensive end was named to the AP’s all-bowl team.
Lemonier had eight tackles and recorded two sacks in the Flames’ 23-16 victory over Georgia Southern. He finished his two-year stay at Liberty with 20 ½ sacks, the third-most sacks recorded over the past two seasons in the FBS.
Running back Frankie Hickson and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden were first-team selections for the second straight season. They were also joined by right guard Dontae Duff, defensive end TreShaun Clark, rover Elijah Benton and kick returner Shedro Louis.
Quarterback Buckshot Calvert, running back Joshua Mack, linebacker Solomon Ajayi and kicker Alex Probert were second-team picks.
Hickson became the fourth player in program history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and capped his career at Liberty with career highs of 1,041 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a redshirt senior. The Heritage High School product also became the program’s leader in career all-purpose yards at 4,494.
Gandy-Golden, who is scheduled to participate in the Senior Bowl later this month, caught 79 passes for a program-record 1,396 yards as a senior. He is the only player in program history with three seasons catching at least 10 touchdown passes.
Duff was a second-team honoree last season.
Clark and Louis were the only freshmen on the all-independent first team.
Clark finished with 39 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks. He excelled opposite of Lemonier in the Cure Bowl by finishing with eight tackles and one sack.
Louis averaged 27.6 yards on 24 kick returns with a 97-yard touchdown against Maine.
Benton, a Liberty Christian Academy product, was second on the team with 85 tackles to go with 2.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble.
