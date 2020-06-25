LU Natatorium

The lowest diving platform at Liberty University’s natatorium collapsed Wednesday and no injuries were reported, a university spokesperson said Thursday.

The three-column tower in the diving well features 1-, 3-, 5-, 7.5- and 10-meter platforms. The 1-meter platform was damaged as a result of the collapse.

There was no damage sustained to the 1- and 3-meter springboards located on opposite sides of the diving platform tower.

The university said more information will be released at a later date.

The $20-million, 75,000-square-foot natatorium opened during the 2017-18 season.

