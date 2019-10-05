LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Liberty’s defense bent and didn’t break on New Mexico State’s first two drives Saturday evening at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The drives, which reached Liberty territory, ended with interceptions, and the Aggies were relegated to punts the rest of the first half.
The Liberty defense’s resurgence continued, and the offense came up with two scoring drives to make them hold up.
Buckshot Calvert connected with Zac Foutz on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds remaining in the first half, and the Flames lead 10-0 in a surprisingly low-scoring opening 30 minutes between the Football Bowl Subdivision independent programs.
Adkins led the Aggies on an impressive opening drive that reached the Liberty 4, but his pass to Eli Anderson was behind the running back. Anderson, in an attempt to get a hand on the ball, tipped it into the air and into the awaiting arms of JaVon Scruggs in the end zone.
Scruggs, the Appomattox County High product, recorded his first interception and returned it 72 yards to the NMSU 28.
The Flames, which reached the red zone on their first drive but didn’t get any points, took advantage of the turnover and took a 3-0 lead on Alex Probert’s 25-yard field goal with 2:59 remaining in the first half.
Brandon Tillmon came up with the second interception to end the Aggies’ second drive, but the Flames were unable to do anything with the turnover.
Liberty posted three straight three-and-outs before finishing a 13-play, 87-yard drive with Calvert’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Foutz for the two-score halftime lead.
Liberty received the opening kickoff and marched to the NMSU 12-yard line, but self-inflicted wounds (penalties and sacks) forced Probert to attempt a 50-yard field goal, which up the right upright and fell into the end zone.
The Flames picked up 87 of their 159 first-half yards on the touchdown drive.
Calvert completed 9 of 18 passes for 85 yards and was sacked three times.
Joshua Mack and Frankie Hickson combined to rush for 92 yards on 15 carries.
The Aggies had 146 yards of total offense and 106 yards in penalties. NMSU picked up 115 yards on its first two drives.
