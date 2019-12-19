ORLANDO, Fla. — Melanie Newman’s 2019 broadcast schedule has been filled to the brim with responsibilities in a plethora of sports. She has called swimming & diving, tennis, track & field and axe throwing, and she even has cornhole on her upcoming docket.
There are two moments, though, that stand out the most for Newman where she broke through barriers and garnered national attention.
Newman was part of the first all-female radio broadcast team when she and Suzie Cool called a Salem Red Sox home game on April 23 against the Potomac Nationals, and Newman will be the sideline reporter on the first all-female national radio broadcast crew for a Football Bowl Subdivision game in Saturday’s Cure Bowl pitting Liberty and Georgia Southern at Exploria Stadium.
Newman will be joined by play-by-play announcer Jamie Seh (sports director at CBS-affiliate WKMG in Orlando) and color analyst Dani Welniak (sports director at CBS-affiliate KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri).
“It’s definitely special,” Newman said Thursday in a phone interview. “I think what makes it even better is it’s across multiple sports and it’s not just baseball, giving people that platform to see the diversity and the ability that women have to do just as much as men do.”
Newman served as the full-time play-by-play voice of the Salem Red Sox, the Class A-Advanced Carolina League affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and then transitioned to being the football sideline reporter and volleyball play-by-play announcer for Liberty’s home broadcasts on ESPN+.
She also has worked for the ACC Network this season with reporting for swimming & diving, tennis and track & field. Her contract with ESPN has also taken her to the World Axe Throwing League and she will be a reporter for the American Cornhole League.
It has made for a schedule that has kept her docket full.
“This has been the first year that I’ve had wall-to-wall broadcasting for the whole year. I feel really lucky for that,” she said. “I’ve normally been going back to substitute teaching and bartending for 13 years and counting now.”
Newman added she has been serving regulars at a local bar since she was 16 and has filled in as a substitute teacher in Cherokee County, Georgia, when she had lengthy breaks between assignments.
The Troy University graduate will still be on the road reporting after the Cure Bowl. She is scheduled to be on the call for the Gasparilla Bowl and the Birmingham Bowl, and then has ESPN responsibilities that will keep her busy until spring training when she is slated to return as the Red Sox play-by-play announcer for a second season.
“I feel really blessed, but at the same time, I know that this is deserved,” Newman said. “I’ve been broadcasting for close to a decade now, so finally being able to kind of hang my hat on that and see events booked for every single month and knowing that I can continue to pay my bills basically, it kind of cements that feeling of I know that I made the right move and I know that this is where I’m ultimately supposed to be.”
Impacted by breast cancer
Liberty senior linebacker Brandon Tillmon is sporting a hard cast on his left forearm that covers up the area on his hand between his thumb and index finger.
There is a tattoo of the word hope underneath his cast with a pink ribbon replacing the letter ‘o.’ Tillmon revealed he found out during his sophomore season that a childhood friend was diagnosed with breast cancer, and he got the tattoo as a reminder of her fight.
“Thankfully she beat it,” he said, “but I just got this as kind of a reminder to me and anybody else who out there has been diagnosed, just with hope and faith, anything is possible and you can beat it.”
Tillmon was cleared to play about one week ago. He broke his arm in the second half at Virginia on Nov. 23 and underwent surgery a couple of days later.
The proceeds from the Cure Bowl go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
LU’s Alexander honored by Cure Bowl
Liberty redshirt junior safety Benjamin Alexander was one of two players Thursday awarded the Cure Bowl community service solider medallion for his work in community service efforts.
Alexander has spent time this season contributing to Donuts with Dads at Linkhorne Elementary School, the Flames Read Program, and he helped deliver a meal to a family in need before Thanksgiving.
“We just take the time to really give back and show Liberty is more than just football,” Alexander said. “It’s about community and family.”
Georgia Southern redshirt junior linebacker Rashad Byrd was also honored for his work as a mentor at a transitional learning center at a local alternative school, reading to kids in local elementary schools and volunteering at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Liberty lands graduate transfer Ferguson
Liberty announced Thursday it added graduate transfer quarterback Chris Ferguson to its 2020 recruiting class.
Ferguson is transferring to Liberty from FCS program Maine. He did not play in the Black Bears’ game against the Flames on Oct. 19 after suffering a season-ending injury the previous week against Richmond.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Ferguson played in 23 games over three seasons at Maine and threw for 5,157 yards with 34 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.
His two sisters are both at Liberty. His older sister, Danielle Gillen, is the university’s director of sports nutrition, and his younger sister, Lizzy, is a sophomore on the women’s lacrosse team.
Roster update
Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Wednesday he did not sign a running back in the recruiting class because of the number of players already in that position group and a position move he is planning on making with a player already on the roster.
Shedro Louis, who has served as the Flames’ kick returner and backup slot receiver this season, will move to running back beginning in the spring semester.
“We just decided once we were going to do that for spring [and] that would be the running back we would take in this class,” Freeze said.
