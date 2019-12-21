ORLANDO, Fla. — The running lanes Frankie Hickson tried to squeeze through during the first half steadily got wider and wider as the Cure Bowl progressed. Those short gains in the opening 30 minutes became runs that moved the chains in the second half.
An authoritative run early in the third quarter that set up Liberty’s final touchdown moved the redshirt senior running back into rarified air in program history.
Hickson rushed for a game-high 120 yards on 22 carries to become the program’s all-time leader in career all-purpose yards. The Heritage High School product also became the fourth running back in Liberty history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Hickson concludes his collegiate career with 4,494 career all-purpose yards to surpass Dre Barnes’ mark of 4,461 yards.
Hickson’s 35-yard run that set up a touchdown for a 23-7 lead to cap the opening drive of the second half put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
He finished the campaign with a career-high 1,041 yards to became the fourth running back in program history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, joining Rashad Jennings (2006 through 2008), Barnes (2002 and 2003) and Stacy Nobles (1998 and 1999).
Hickson rushed for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, and caps his career with 2,898 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.
More accolades for Gandy-Golden
Senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden hauled in a 14-yard touchdown reception two plays after Hickson’s long run into Georgia Southern territory.
The catch allowed the prolific receiver to set two more records in a Liberty uniform.
Gandy-Golden’s touchdown reception was his 10th of the season and made him the first Liberty receiver to catch at least 10 touchdown passes in three seasons.
He finished the game with five catches for 63 yards to give him 1,396 receiving yards on the season, the most in program history.
Darrin Peterson held the mark of 1,379 receiving yards in 2014.
One of Peterson’s marks that Gandy-Golden didn’t catch was the single-single record of most catches (85). Gandy-Golden had 79 this season.
A sack master
Jessie Lemonier only played at Liberty for two seasons, but he made his mark felt in both campaigns.
The Cure Bowl player of the game recorded two sacks and became the third player in program history with at least 20 career sacks.
Lemonier finished his time at Liberty with 20.5 career sacks, and his 10.5 sacks this season are the second-most in program history behind Eric Simmons’ 13 in 1981.
Liberty secures third graduate transfer in recruiting class
Mississippi offensive lineman Bryce Mathews announced late Friday night he was transferring to Liberty for his final season of eligibility. He becomes the 21st player to sign in the Flames’ 2020 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Mathews signed with Ole Miss as a four-star recruit in the 2016 recruiting class when current Flames coach Hugh Freeze was guiding the Rebels.
Mathews appeared in 20 games with Ole Miss throughout the past three seasons after redshirting in 2016. He underwent back surgery in November and missed the final four games of the Rebels’ season.
Mathews is the third graduate transfer in this recruiting class. UNC Charlotte linebacker Anthony Butler signed Wednesday and Maine quarterback Chris Ferguson followed suit Thursday.
