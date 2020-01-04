Elijah Cuffee spent his first two seasons with the Liberty men’s basketball program as Lovell Cabbil’s understudy as a defensive stopper on the perimeter. While Cabbil often was assigned the top matchup, Cuffee occasionally was tasked with defending the opposing team’s top playmaker and delivered stellar results.
Those lessons were put to good use Saturday as Cuffee shut down one of the nation’s most electric scorers.
NJIT guard Zach Cooks did not make a field goal for the first time this season, and Liberty took advantage with a hot-shooting second half to rout the Highlanders 65-38 at the NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey.
“Hats off to Elijah Cuffee,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said in his postgame radio interview. “What a stellar defensive performance [against] arguably one of the best scorers in the region.”
Cooks finished with a season-low three points on 0-for-12 shooting. The junior entered the game tied for seventh in the nation in scoring at 22.2 points per game.
It marked the second time in Cooks’ career that he was held without a field goal. The first came on Nov. 30, 2017, at West Virginia.
Cooks did not fare well last season when Cabbil drew the assignment of defending him, and that trend continued with Cuffee marking him. Cooks has scored 11 points on 3-of-34 shooting in three games against the Flames.
Cooks wasn’t the only player for the Highlanders (3-11, 0-1 ASUN Conference) who was frustrated with the Flames’ defense Saturday. LU limited NJIT to 23.5% shooting, and the Flames scored 11 points off nine Highlanders turnovers.
LU improved to 16-1 and 2-0 in conference play by shooting 7 of 11 from 3-point range in the second half and connecting on 47.2% of their shots for the game.
“This team is having a special season, and they’re a great group to be around,” McKay said.
Caleb Homesley enjoyed his second stellar outing in as many conference games with 20 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals. He had a game-high 24 points to go with six rebounds Thursday at Florida Gulf Coast.
“Caleb Homesley, he should be player of the week this week. He impacted the 80 minutes of basketball that we played,” McKay said.
Kyle Rode scored 10 points off the bench for LU.
The Flames started sluggishly but got going with a 13-0 run — capped by a Scottie James layup with 8:31 left in the first that made it 19-11 — in which they took the lead for good.
San Antonio Brinson’s layup with 4:57 left cut the deficit to 23-18, but that is as close as the Highlanders got the rest of the way.
NJIT shot 5 of 25 in the second half.
“We really imposed our defensive will and were able to get the victory,” McKay said.
James had six points and 10 rebounds for LU, Darius McGhee chipped in eight points, and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Shiloh Robinson each had six points.
Shyquan Gibbs led NJIT with 13 points, and Brinson added 12. Both shot 4 of 10 from the field.
