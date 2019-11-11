Liberty women’s basketball coach Carey Green began recruiting Abbey Cornelius when she was a sophomore at Hardin Valley Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee. The longtime Flames coach nearly landed the 6-foot-2 forward, but the opportunity to play close to home at Chattanooga was something Cornelius couldn’t turn down.
She showed Monday night why Green wanted her to play for the Flames.
Cornelius scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in a dominating first quarter, and the Mocs held a double-digit deficit for the majority of the final three quarters to claim a 71-54 victory before an announced crowd of 1,256 at the Vines Center.
“She was on fire. We didn’t respect her enough to make her put it on the floor, and she had a great game,” Green said. “ … We didn’t take things away from her and make her play a different style of game. We gave her some open shots and she capitalized on them.”
Cornelius made all six of her first-quarter shots, including a pair of 3-pointers that matched the total number of 3s she made in the Mocs’ first two games.
Her ability to extend the floor allowed her to catch and score closer to the basket during a six-possession stretch in the opening 10 minutes in which she scored 12 points.
“I think it kind of shocked us,” Liberty redshirt junior forward Keyen Green said of Cornelius’ shooting. “We were just talking about it: We don’t make very good in-game adjustments yet, so that’s definitely something that we need to work on.”
Cornelius’ sizzling first-quarter shooting was a byproduct of her career effort Saturday in a loss to Hampton. She tallied 22 points in that game, and is now averaging 17.3 points this season.
“We rode her coattails there for a little while there in that first quarter,” UTC coach Katie Burrows said.
The Mocs (1-2), buoyed by Cornelius, used a 19-2 run and shot 8 of 11 in the first quarter to take a 22-10 lead.
That early scoring streak allowed UTC to weather a near seven-minute stretch in which it committed eight straight turnovers.
Liberty, on the other hand, led 10-6 after the game’s opening 3 1/2 minutes and then went nearly nine minutes without scoring. The scoreless stretch featured eight turnovers, four missed field-goal attempts and two missed free throws.
Bridgette Rettstatt, who finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals, broke the scoreless drought with a 3-pointer with 7:32 remaining in the second quarter to cut the Flames’ deficit to 22-13.
“Obviously those were very pivotal misses,” Rettstatt said of the Flames’ scoreless streak.
The Flames (1-2) trailed by 16 early in the third quarter and methodically cut the deficit to nine, 44-35, on Emily Lytle’s contested layup with 1:07 remaining in the third quarter.
However, the Mocs were able to use a pair of offensive rebounds to quickly extend the lead back to double digits.
Bria Dial, who had 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, corralled an offensive rebound and made one free throw to extend the lead back to 10. After missing the second free throw, Lakelyn Bouldin (13 points, five rebounds, seven assists) got the offensive rebound and passed it out to Dena Jarrells to set up the offense.
Bouldin was left wide open in the right corner, and she made her only 3 of the game to extend the lead to 48-35 with 40.6 seconds left in the quarter.
“I think those were critical times. We’re trying to make our move, and didn’t close out, didn’t get the rebounds,” Green said. “That hurt, hurt big.”
The Mocs finished with 10 second-chance points on 10 offensive rebounds.
“I think those type of plays are more disappointing than losing the game as a whole,” Keyen Green said, “because you feel like we play defense for 30 seconds, they finally put up an ugly shot, and then they get it back.”
Eboni Williams had 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for UTC.
Green had a season-high 12 points and seven rebounds for LU. Lytle scored 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting.
