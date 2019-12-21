ORLANDO, Fla. — Buckshot Calvert got his hands on the Cure Bowl trophy and he wasn’t letting it out of his grasp.
The Liberty quarterback proudly displayed the hardware, raising it above his head for photos and cradling it tight against his rain-soaked jersey when he was making his way through the celebration at Exploria Stadium.
Defensive end Jessie Lemonier, the player of the game, even asked twice to hold the trophy.
Calvert wasn’t letting it go.
He savored every moment. Every cheering fan. Each fist bump or request for a photo. The Florida native, back in his home state, kept the trophy to remind himself that the end of his collegiate career had the best possible outcome.
“It finally means something when you can actually say it’s been accomplished. We accomplished our goal,” Calvert said after the Flames defeated Georgia Southern 23-16. “Words can’t really explain it, but it feels great.”
The signal caller threw for 270 yards on 16-of-35 passing with touchdown passes to Johnny Huntley and Antonio Gandy-Golden. He also threw two interceptions, but the turnovers didn’t come back to haunt the Flames (8-5) thanks to a defensive performance that limited the Eagles (7-6) to field goals.
“That’s why I gave him the trophy. We’re not here without Buckshot. He didn’t play his best game today and still probably threw for 300 yards,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “ … The guy played an average football game for him, for his standards, and we’re nowhere near here without him.”
Calvert, making his 43rd and final start in a Liberty uniform, concluded his career as the program record holder in 16 different categories.
Several of those will likely stand for many years to come, highlighted by his 12,025 career passing yards and 93 career passing touchdowns.
He is the only quarterback in program history to throw for more than 11,000 yards, and no other quarterback has thrown for more than 64 touchdowns.
“There’s not many people walking around that have thrown for 12,000 yards in a career,” Freeze said. “You can put those on a couple of hands, maybe a few toes, maybe, and there’s not many people who can say that. He can say that.”
Calvert’s maturation this season under Freeze and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin was instrumental in the team’s success.
After a career-high 18 interceptions as a junior, he threw seven this season to go with 28 touchdown passes.
“The interception ratio was my challenge this year,” Calvert said. “[Freeze] pushed me to my maximum limit. I can only thank him for that.”
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Plantation, Florida, native had a throng of family and friends make the trip from south Florida. Calvert said earlier in the week most of them hadn’t seen him play since his time at Miami Carol City Senior High School. So when the final second ticked off the clock and he was mobbed by his teammates in celebration, all Calvert could think of was the hard work and support that got him through a successful four-year career at LU.
It’s the most distinguished career in program history.
“It just feels great,” Calvert said. “It just comes from the all the hard work we put in over time, and finally seeing it pay off at the end of our career, it’s real humbling and we give all glory to God at the end of the day.
“It’s something that we worked for all year,” he added, “and just having that trophy in our hand just shows all the hard work and all the dedication that we put in toward getting to this point. I didn’t want to let it go.”
