Liberty senior quarterback Buckshot Calvert was one of 49 quarterbacks named to the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list.
He is the second Liberty player to be named to a preseason watch list. Senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list in July.
Virginia’s Bryce Perkins and Virginia Tech’s Ryan Willis are both on the Unitas watch list. Calvert was one of two quarterbacks from independent programs on the watch list, joined by Army’s Kelvin Hopkins Jr.
Calvert already owns the program record with 65 career touchdown passes, and he owns the single-game record for completions, attempts and yards, set in a Sept. 2, 2017 victory at Baylor.
He is the only quarterback in program history with multiple 400-yard passing games, and he can set two more program records with four more 250-yard passing games and one more 300-yard passing game.
The Plantation, Florida, native ranks third in program history with 8,362 passing yards and is less than 2,000 yards away from breaking Josh Woodrum’s record of 10,266.
Calvert statistically had his worst season as a junior in 2018, the Flames’ first at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, with 3,068 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He threw 15 picks in his first two seasons combined at the Football Championship Subdivision level.