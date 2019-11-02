AMHERST, Mass. — Buckshot Calvert at times Saturday felt he was playing pitch and catch in his backyard instead of picking apart the UMass secondary at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
DeMario Douglas and DJ Stubbs were left open in the slot twice that resulted in easy touchdown completions. Antonio Gandy-Golden made his weekly share of highlight-reel receptions. Tight ends Zac Foutz and Jerome Jackson even got in on the action.
It resulted in a high-octane offensive clinic nine weeks in the making for this unit.
Calvert completed 20 of 27 passes for a program single-game record 474 yards and added four first-half touchdown passes as the Liberty offense took flight in a 63-21 dismantling of hapless UMass.
The Liberty senior quarterback threw for 441 yards in the first half and needed only one third-quarter completion — a 33-yard catch-and-run to Kevin Shaa — to set the program single-game record for most passing yards in a game.
Calvert held the previous mark with 447 yards set in the 2017 opener at Baylor. In that victory, the Plantation, Florida, native completed 44 of 60 passes.
Nine of Calvert’s 20 completions Saturday went for more than 20 yards against an anemic UMass defense that presented little resistance in the passing attack.
Calvert opened the game completing 10 of his first 11 passes for 283 yards and two scores.
The Flames (6-3) racked up 502 of their 730 yards of total offense in the first half.
Calvert’s touchdown passes went to four different receivers: DeMario Douglas, Antonio Gandy-Golden, DJ Stubbs and Jerome Jackson.
Running back Frankie Hickson quietly rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. He scored rushing touchdowns to cap the Flames’ scoring drives to open each half.
Backup quarterback Brandon Robinson accounted for two first-half touchdowns. He threw his first career touchdown pass on a 5-yard completion to Troy Henderson midway through the first quarter, then added a 2-yard run late in the second quarter.
The Minutemen (1-8) were unable to keep up offensively. They had 183 yards of total offense and were forced to punt on six of nine drives. A seventh drive ended when Cam Robinson was stopped for no gain on fourth down.
Robinson’s 16-yard touchdown run tied the game at 7.
Andrew Britto completed 13 of 20 passes for 88 yards and tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Johnson early in the second quarter that cut the Minutemen’s deficit to 28-14.
