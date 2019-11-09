PROVO, Utah — BYU wide receiver Micah Simon accounted for two touchdowns, Liberty made too many uncharacteristic mistakes on offense, and the Cougars led 17-7 at the half Saturday evening at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Simon caught four passes for 69 yards and capped the Cougars’ first offensive drive with a 2-yard touchdown reception. The senior gave BYU a 17-7 lead on a double pass when he connected with tight end Matt Bushman for a 44-yard touchdown.
BYU converted its first four third-down chances, and those of those opportunities came in long down-and-distance situations.
Liberty marched down the field to open the game and needed less than 4 minutes to cover 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead. Zac Foutz finished the drive by getting a clean release into the middle of the field and hauling in Buckshot Calvert’s 19-yard reception in the end zone.
The Flames’ second drive stalled at the BYU 24 and Alex Probert’s 42-yard field goal was wide right and the Cougars took advantage on their next drive to take a 10-7 lead on Jake Oldroyd’s 24-yard field goal.
Then penalties took over. The Flames were penalized five times for 35 yards in the first half, and several of those effectively killed drives.
Those miscues derailed the offense’s chances in a half that was relatively even between the two FBS independent programs.
Calvert completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and Frankie Hickson rushed 10 times for 40 yards.
BYU starting quarterback Baylor Romney threw for 119 yards and one touchdown on 10-of-16 passing.
