PROVO, Utah — The Liberty defense had its chances to get off the field on third down throughout Saturday evening’s matchup with BYU. The occasional stop was made, but the Cougars found ways to extend drives and ultimately turn those conversions into points.
Here is a glaring example: BYU faced a third-and-11 late in the fourth quarter clinging to a seven-point lead. Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney remained poised in the pocket and found Talon Shumway at the yard to gain for the conversion.
BYU’s seventh and final third-down conversion allowed the Cougars to run the final 2½ minutes off the clock and claim a 31-24 victory before an announced crowd of 54,683 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
The Flames (6-4) had one last chance to tie the game in the final minutes after BYU failed to convert on a fake field-goal attempt.
Liberty reached midfield, but two incomplete passes (one spike), a disastrous decision to dump a pass to a running back for a 6-yard loss and a false start forced a fourth-and-21 from its 39.
Buckshot Calvert’s pass to Antonio Gandy-Golden was dropped for a heartbreaking ending to the program’s first attempt at becoming bowl eligible.
BYU (5-4) converted on its first four third-down chances, including a pair of longer conversions that helped extend drives and resulted in touchdowns to take a 17-7 halftime lead, and then improved to 7 for 12 on the Romney-to-Shumway conversion.
That particular third-down conversion had a familiar feel to one earlier in the fourth quarter, when the Flames (6-4) had momentum. The defense, for all the third-down conversions it surrendered, came up with two takeaways in the third quarter, and the offense responded with a pair of scoring drives to cut the deficit to 24-17.
Romney found Shumway for an 8-yard gain on third-and-5 to extend a drive, and Romney took advantage of the Liberty secondary focusing on a receiver going in motion to find Moroni Laulu-Pututau open for a 17-yard touchdown and a 31-17 lead with 12 minutes remaining.
The Liberty defense had trouble getting off the field on third down two weekends ago at Rutgers, when the Scarlet Knights went 12 for 17 in a 44-34 victory, but rebounded last weekend by forcing UMass to go 4 for 17 in a 63-21 triumph.
The Cougars, though, couldn't put away the Flames after going up two touchdowns.
Both teams exchanged empty possessions before the Flames used a pair of highlight-reel pass plays to cut the deficit to 31-24 with 6:35 remaining.
Gandy-Golden, who set the program record for most career receptions and hauled in a 41-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, snagged a back-shoulder catch on the sideline to the BYU 13.
Gandy-Golden’s ninth reception of the game set up Zac Foutz’s acrobatic 13-yard touchdown reception, on which he ran across the field and hauled in an over-the-shoulder catch while getting a knee down in the end zone.
Both of Foutz’s receptions went for touchdowns.
The Roanoke native, a redshirt senior tight end, caught a 19-yard touchdown to cap the Flames’ first drive for a 7-0 lead.
The Cougars responded after the Flames’ opening drive touchdown by scoring the next 17 points to take a 10-point halftime lead.
BYU wide receiver Micah Simon accounted for two touchdowns in the run — the first on a 2-yard reception and the second on a double pass by which he found tight end Matt Bushman behind the secondary for a 44-yard pass — and had seven catches for 91 yards.
