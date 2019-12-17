His smile was infectious. The excitement coursing through his body was palpable.
Buckshot Calvert was going to end his collegiate career playing in his home state of Florida for the first time. He could envision the large caravan of friends and family making the 3 1/2-hour trek from south Florida to Orlando to watch him guide Liberty in the Cure Bowl.
It is a storybook ending to an illustrious career in which the senior has rewritten the record books and become one of the more accomplished quarterbacks at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
Many of his friends will see him play in person for the first time since he was at Miami Carol City Senior High School. They will see a different type of gunslinger. One who is more polished and refined in his decision-making abilities. A poised, controlled quarterback who has valued preparation and allowed the Liberty offense to become more fluid and efficient as it faces Georgia Southern in the Flames’ first bowl appearance at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Buck has paid the price this year in preparation,” Flames co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said, “and it’s shown in his play.”
Calvert has enjoyed a stellar bounce-back campaign in his senior season after his interception total ballooned as a junior during the Flames’ inaugural FBS season.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Plantation, Florida, native has thrown for a program-record 3,393 yards to go with 26 touchdowns and a career-low five interceptions this season. He has also completed 58.8% of his passes, which would top his previous best of 58.7% set during his sophomore campaign when he threw a program-record 29 touchdown passes against six interceptions.
“I think just my experience being able to play as many games that I’ve played in really helped me,” Calvert said.
Austin and coach Hugh Freeze never questioned Calvert’s desire, hunger or knowledge of the game when they arrived on campus one year ago. They immediately saw a fire in Calvert’s play and knew he would soak up as much information as possible to improve on a dreadful junior season in which he threw a career-high 18 interceptions and completed a career-low 54.7% of his passes.
Calvert had the tools and the knowledge to run through every play called, but his film study needed improvement. He admitted before the season he and former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Dailey would study film together, but that’s where that phase of preparation ended for Calvert.
The quarterback has spent the season engrossed in the film room. He not only studied the opponent’s defense, but also his footwork and tendencies so he could improve the smallest details to give him any type of edge, particularly in his decision-making process.
“He just took the time in the classroom and made sure he knew what he was doing, knock down the turnovers a lot, and just really honed in on his ball skills,” senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden said. “I really attribute a lot of that to Coach Freeze and Coach Austin, too. They weren’t too hard on him, but they made sure they knew what he was doing and they made sure he knew what he was doing wrong so he could fix it. This year, he really elevated in the classroom and I really think that’s what helped him out a lot.”
Austin, who brought extensive knowledge to the program from his time as a player, coach and front office member in the Canadian Football League, worked extensively with Calvert and the other quarterbacks on three specific qualities — decision-making, accuracy and toughness.
The film study helped Calvert's decision-making skills, and Austin admitted Calvert is “one of the most accurate guys I’ve coached.”
That left toughness, which hasn't been an issue during a four-year career in which Calvert has not missed a game because of injury. He is projected to start his 43rd straight game against the Eagles at Exploria Stadium.
“Any progress that Buck has made is more of a credit to Buck than it is to his coach," Austin said.
One way in which Austin aimed to help extend Calvert's shelf life was improving his footwork and mobility so he wasn't confined to the pocket.
Calvert is now more comfortable throwing on the run outside of the pocket when the pocket collapses and he needs to buy time for a play to develop.
Those plays don’t happen every game thanks to the quick-hitting nature of the new offensive scheme that was tailored to Calvert’s strengths.
“I just feel Coach Freeze and the offensive staff put a scheme together to where it fits me,” Calvert said. “Not really attacking down the field as much as we did last year, but attacking it more efficiently. I think that’s paying off. … I think Coach Freeze really does a great job with the RPOs and getting to the right play so it makes it easier to see the field and get an easy completion.”
Calvert has an opportunity against Georgia Southern to bolster his already gaudy career statistics.
He is one of two active FBS quarterbacks with more than 11,000 career passing yards (11,755) and is one of three with more than 90 career touchdown passes (91). He is atop the program record books in 16 different categories for single-game, single-season and career passing marks.
“Buckshot’s in rare company now,” Freeze said. “There’s not many walking around that can say they’ve thrown for what he has. The thing that I’m really proud of him for is he’s truly ... learned how to prepare.”
Freeze and Austin remained confident in Calvert after he threw three interceptions in the season’s first two weeks. They knew his success, and ultimately the team’s fortunes, rested on his development through the added film study.
He repaid that loyalty with an improved play that carried the Flames to seven victories and the program’s first bowl appearance.
It makes his first — and only — time to suit up in the Liberty uniform in his home state all the more special.
“This [is] going to be definitely a game to remember for me,” he said.
