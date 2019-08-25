The practice fields at Liberty University have been Buckshot Calvert’s haven during his first three seasons on campus. The quarterback, a starter for 30 consecutive games, is one of the most competitive players on the roster and takes any opportunity he has to get on the field for any type of throwing or route running.
It is the same with his knowledge of the playbook. It isn’t uncommon during games for Calvert to work with the wide receivers and running backs and make sure everyone is on the same page.
The work ethic and playbook study have made Calvert one of the best to suit up for the Liberty football program. He owns five program records and is on the verge of rewriting most of the offensive record book for quarterbacks during his senior season.
But new football coach Hugh Freeze feels there is more Calvert can accomplish in his swansong campaign, more than just refining his craft on the field or studying plays on his way to shattering several school marks. Freeze wants Calvert to devote himself to the film room, particularly when no one else is around, and become more in tune with the offense.
That, in Freeze’s mind, will help the senior to a special season on the gridiron.
“I speak very frankly with Buckshot. The guy can make every throw. Chad Kelly’s the best quarterback that I’ve coached arm strength-wise, football knowledge, and Buckshot can make every throw just like Chad could. I noticed there’s a big difference: Buckshot doesn’t study a lot of film,” Freeze said, comparing Calvert to Kelly, a former Ole Miss quarterback.
“If you really want to change the stats, then we have to have a plan. I’ve done all the cut-ups for you, [quarterbacks coach Kent] Austin’s done the teach tapes for you. At some point, I can’t do it because of the NCAA rules, I can’t go sit in and make you do this, but I can help you understand how to be better. I really think if we can just get a plan that he totally understands, and he understands how to take care of the football, that he’s going to have a special year. I believe that.”
Calvert statistically had his worst season as a junior in 2018, the Flames’ first at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, with 3,068 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He threw 15 picks in his first two seasons combined at the Football Championship Subdivision level, and the superior FBS defenses discovered how to frustrate Calvert and force him into poor decisions.
He threw an interception in 10 straight games last season, with 13 picks coming in a five-game stretch at the end of the season.
Calvert admitted he watched film with former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Dailey, but not much in his own time. With Freeze’s encouragement, Calvert began the process of watching more film and learning how to break it down on his own over the summer.
“That starts with my preparation in the film room. It all starts there,” he said. “It’s how I prepare, and that is what’s going to make me better in the long run. Just locking in on more preparation and knowing the plays and knowing where to go with the ball on certain reads and stuff like that. It will be a big advantage for me.
“Just not worrying about what happened last year. Just staying focused on this year and keeping my mind clear and ready for this upcoming season.”
Freeze and Austin both reiterated that the success of the offense this season will begin with Calvert’s decision-making process and how frequently he can get the Flames into the end zone.
Calvert already owns the program record with 65 career touchdown passes and owns the single-game record for completions, attempts and yards, set in a Sept. 2, 2017, victory at Baylor.
He is the only quarterback in program history with multiple 400-yard passing games, and he can set two more program records with four more 250-yard passing games and one more 300-yard passing game.
If he returns to his freshman and sophomore season form, when he threw nine and six interceptions, respectively, the numbers will come.
“Buck, he’s a naturally talented quarterback. He’s got a great arm, he’s got natural accuracy,” Austin said. “Sometimes he relies on his arm talent too much. We’re focusing more on poor decisions. I think he’s come a long way.
“We want to eliminate Buck’s disaster plays or poor plays — turnovers — and if we can cut those down substantially, he’s going to make his plays. And with the receiving corps that we have, as long as we can protect him, which I believe we can, Buck’s going to find that the explosive plays that we’ll be able to make with his arm talent will always be there.
“The most important thing is to make sure that we protect the football to give our offense a chance, our defense a chance at times.”
Calvert ranks third in program history with 8,362 passing yards and is less than 2,000 yards away from breaking Josh Woodrum’s record of 10,266.
He has the opportunity over the next 12 games to be statistically the best quarterback to ever suit up at Liberty. His success, and ultimately the team’s fortunes, rest on whether his development continues through the added film study.
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.