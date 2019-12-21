Liberty spent 30 seasons at the Football Championship Subdivision level with only one playoff appearance. In the program’s second season as a Football Championship Subdivision member, it is going to a bowl game. This is a big step for a program that is quickly establishing itself in the sport’s top tier as one that envisions competing in bowl games on a yearly basis.
The first bowl game for the Flames is the Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern, and this one carries a little more meaning than typical bowl games. Proceeds from this game go the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and the first four editions of the Cure Bowl raised $3.7 million to go to the BCRF. It is a cause Flames coach Hugh Freeze backs.
“My wife’s mother went through breast cancer and is doing well. My mom’s best friend, we lost her during the season to breast cancer. That affected my mother. They were childhood friends and as close as two friends I’ve ever seen. I saw how that affected that family and her husband and her family and mom in particular,” Freeze said. “We’ve had several on our staff — we talked about this at the staff meeting [earlier in the week]. Ben Aigamaua lost his mom to that also. We’ve had several in our staff meeting that have gone through it. Obviously, cancer in general is one of the things this world could do without. Unfortunately it affects more people than we would like to talk about, so to be a part of a bowl that is bringing awareness to it, and in particular breast cancer, is something that we’re honored to be a part of and hope that in some way we can help with bringing awareness to it and also maybe changes our mindset to be more thoughtful in what is our role in helping with that.”
Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern
- Where: Exploria Stadium (25,500), Orlando
- When: 2:30 p.m.
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Records: Liberty 7-5. Georgia Southern 7-5.
- Last time out: Liberty beat New Mexico State 49-28. Georgia Southern beat Georgia State 38-10.
- Series: Georgia Southern leads 3-0
- Last meeting: Georgia Southern beat Liberty 45-14 on Nov. 16, 1996, at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia
- Latest line: Georgia Southern by 5 1/2
- Weather Underground forecast: 74 degrees, cloudy, 15 percent chance of precipitation, 59 percent humidity, 14 mph winds E, sunset at 5:34 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty offensive tackles versus Georgia Southern outside linebackers: The Flames did a much better job of scheming its pass protection as the season progressed, particularly after the first two games in which Syracuse and Louisiana recorded 11 sacks (10 of Flames starting quarterback Buckshot Calvert). Most of the pressure came off the edge against Liberty tackles Tristan Schultz and Sam Isaacson. Those two have continually improved throughout the season and have helped solidify a line that has kept Calvert clean. Shultz and Isaacson will be tasked with keeping Dog linebacker Randy Wade Jr. (team highs of 12 tackles for a loss and four sacks) and Will linebacker Rashad Byrd (nine TFLs and two sacks) out of the backfield. The Eagles are at their best defensively when the linebackers (and even safeties) are getting into the backfield and creating pressure to keep the rest of the secondary from getting exploited. The Liberty offensive line has allowed four sacks in the last four games, and keeping Calvert upright is essential to recording the victory.
Keep an eye on these Flames
Buckshot Calvert, quarterback: The senior signal caller enjoyed rides on the Incredible Hulk Coaster and Revenge of the Mummy during the team’s Thursday trip to Universal Orlando and he has close to 50 family members and friends in town for his first — and only — college football game in his home state. Normally that would be a bit too much for a player to digest, but Calvert has displayed a laser focus as he aims to end his college career on a high note. His ability to see more of the field this season — something wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden attributed to his diligent film study — will allow the gunslinger to read the defense and make the right decisions in the RPO offense. Georgia Southern is known for its stingy run defense, which means if Calvert can sell the play-action and pick apart the Eagles on the back end, that could open the Liberty offense to become extremely efficient.
- JaVon Scruggs, safety: The sophomore from Appomattox began the season as the starting free safety, but has transitioned to nickelback since returning from a concussion that forced him to miss the game at UMass. The move has allowed Scruggs to play closer to the line of scrimmage and he recorded 13 tackles and three tackles for a loss in games against BYU and Virginia. That followed up a 10-tackle performance against Rutgers, a game in which he suffered the concussion on a late hit in the fourth quarter. Moving Scruggs closer to the line of scrimmage has allowed Isaac Steele and Benjamin Alexander to play more at free safety. Scruggs and Ceneca Espinoza Jr. are both physical tacklers, and allowing them to play closer to the line will help against the triple option.
Keep an eye on these Eagles
Shai Werts, quarterback: The redshirt junior is one of seven players in Georgia Southern history to rush and throw more than 2,000 yards in their career, and the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Werts has been vital to the Eagles’ success this season. The key piece to his success is the ability to not turn the ball over through the air. When Flames quarterback Buckshot Calvert threw an interception against Virginia to end his streak of 295 straight passes without a pick, Werts took over the longest streak in the nation at 226. He hasn’t thrown an interception since the final game of the 2017 season. Add that to the triple-option attack, and it gives the Eagles plenty of chances to score. “The biggest thing that he does a great job with is he keeps them ahead of the chains,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said of Werts. “He does a good job and … he’s a big-body young man that can fall forward.”
- Kindle Vildor, cornerback: The preseason Sun Belt Conference preseason defensive player of the year has recorded only one interception and four pass breakups this season with teams opting to not test him. Vildor is heading to next month’s Senior Bowl and could add to his draft stock with a solid performance against one of the nation’s leading receivers in Antonio Gandy-Golden. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Vildor is five inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter than Gandy-Golden, and it will be interesting to see if he can get back to his 2018 form when he had four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
Flames’ Keys to the Games
Keep Georgia Southern behind the chains
The Eagles boast the nation’s eighth-best rush offense, but the numbers drop considerably when they are faced with third-down situations. Georgia Southern ranks 122nd nationally by converting 47 of 149 third-down chances, and it is 116th with 210 first downs. Liberty needs to limit GSU’s gains on first down and force the Eagles into second- and third-and-long situations with the hope they have to throw the ball against a Liberty defense that has recorded 11 interceptions and 34 pass breakups.
Establish the run to open the pass
The topic brought up frequently in the days leading up to the Cure Bowl revolved around Liberty’s passing attack against a Georgia Southern secondary that has allowed explosive plays galore throughout the season. The Flames’ run-pass option attack has been particularly potent this season when the running game gets going. Running back Frankie Hickson is coming off a 196-yard, four-touchdown performance against New Mexico State when the Aggies went into a Cover-4 defense to limit the passing attack. If Hickson and the running game get going, that will open up passing lanes.
Dictate tempo
Liberty wants its offense to move down the field with ease. Georgia Southern aims to control the clock and chew up yards at the same time. If the Flames want to win this game, they will need to keep the Eagles’ defense off balance with a quick-strike attack that finishes every drive with touchdowns. The other side of that for Liberty is it needs the defense to get off the field when Georgia Southern faces third down. The more opportunities the Flames have to score the better against a GSU offense that has scored more than 40 points only once this season.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Liberty
The Flames have proven this season they can win throwing the ball and running the ball. The passing attack ranks 21st in the nation by averaging more than 290 yards per game, and the rushing offense generated 317 yards in a victory over New Mexico State to secure bowl eligibility after racking up 242 at UMass and 256 against Hampton. Flames quarterback Buckshot Calvert threw for 1,918 yards, 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions over the final six weeks of the regular season, and running back Frankie Hickson rushed for 601 yards and nine touchdowns over the same span.
DEFENSE: Georgia Southern
The Eagles rank 53rd nationally in total defense, allowing 377.2 yards per game, and that is thanks to a rushing defense that ranks 38th at 136.7 yards per game. While the Eagles rank in the middle of the pack in total sacks (24), they have made the pressure count with 78 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, recovering 10 fumbles, hurrying the quarterback 16 times and breaking up 50 passes with the cornerbacks being in position to make plays. Linebacker Randy Wade Jr. leads the team with 12 tackles for a loss, and fellow linebacker Rashad Byrd is tied for the team lead with two interceptions.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Georgia Southern
Eagles senior Tyler Bass was on the preseason Lou Groza Award watch list, given annually to the nation’s top collegiate kicker, and has enjoyed success kicking in bowl games. His 40-yard field goal as time expired gave Georgia Southern a 23-21 victory in last season’s Camellia Bowl, and he booted two more field goals to earn All-Bowl Team honors from the Associated Press. He has made 17 of 25 field goal attempts this season and is 9 for 11 from inside 40 yards. He owns the program record with 27 made field goals of 40 yards or longer.
INTANGIBLES: Liberty
Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford was a tight ends coach in 2015 when the Eagles made their first bowl appearance, an experience he vividly remembers. He’s also used that to caution his team since Liberty is making its first bowl appearance. “I remember how hungry our guys were on that first trip. That’s something that we’ve got to be very mindful of, too,” he said. “These guys are coming to prove a point this Saturday, and we’ve got to bring our A-game, or we won’t like the result if we don’t.” The Flames, as independents, enter with a chip on their shoulder and are treating this game like a conference championship game.
The final thought
While mingling with fans during Friday evening’s meet and greet at an establishment at Universal Orlando, one Liberty fan pointed out to me that the Flames have struggled against triple option offenses in the past. He’s not wrong. But, during the conversation, it was pointed out that this Liberty team with the current coaching staff hadn’t gone up against an option attack. Until today when the Flames meet Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl. What’s different, you may ask? Flames defensive coordinator Scott Symons coached against option offenses when he was at Division II West Georgia and had success slowing down those running attacks. With two weeks to prepare, that has given Symons enough time to generate a gameplan to slow down the Eagles’ attack. Liberty has past experience against option teams — think Army last season and Kennesaw State from the FCS days — and the Eagles likely watched that film to see how the current Liberty players fared. Flames coach Hugh Freeze said it may take the opening drive to get accustomed to the Eagles’ speed and blocking techniques, but he is confident the Flames will make the necessary adjustments to counter what Georgia Southern throws at them.
Prediction: Liberty 35, Georgia Southern 28
