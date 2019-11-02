Liberty returns to McGuirk Alumni Stadium for the second straight season. This time, however, the Flames hope to not have a repeat of last season’s triple-overtime thriller that saw them blow a 14-point lead in the final 7 minutes and falter in a contest that featured a combined 1,265 yards of total offense (777 from UMass).
This season’s matchup, though, features one team with a potent offense (Liberty) and another that is trying to find its footing with a new coaching staff (UMass).
“We definitely shouldn’t have lost the game last year. It was a really good game, basically a shootout game and fight the whole time,” LU senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden said. “I feel like this year we will have the edge.”
This is the second of 10 straight seasons the two programs will meet. The Flames host the next two seasons before the programs alternate home and away games through 2027.
Liberty at UMass
- Where: McGuirk Alumni Stadium (17,000), Amherst, Massachusetts
- When: Noon
- TV: NESN (DirecTV: 628; Dish: 434)
- Streaming: FloFootball.com
- Records: Liberty 5-3. UMass 1-7.
- Last time out: Liberty lost at Rutgers 44-34. UMass lost to UConn 56-35.
- Series: UMass leads 1-0
- Last meeting: UMass won 62-59 in triple overtime on Nov. 3, 2018, at McGuirk Alumni Stadium
- Latest line: Liberty by 23 1/2
- Weather Underground forecast: 46 degrees, sunny, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 51 percent humidity, 3 mph winds S, sunset at 5:44 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty defensive line vs. UMass offensive front: It is a pretty simple equation for the Flames against the Minutemen, and that is get pressure in the backfield every play. UMass has allowed 17 sacks and 58 tackles for a loss this season. Opponents are routinely in the backfield making plays. That is something the Flames desperately need to capitalize on in order to get off the field and limit the Minutemen’s chances to score. Liberty recorded a season-low one sack last weekend against Rutgers. The inability to generate much pressure up front — against both the run and the pass — allowed the Scarlet Knights to have manageable second and third downs. If Liberty can get a strong push up the middle from Ralfs Rusins and Vincent Elefante to disrupt the run and generate edge pressure from Jessie Lemonier and TreShaun Clark, that will allow the secondary more opportunities to jump wayward passes. The Liberty defense has been at its best this season when creates pressure, and that will undoubtedly be essential today against UMass.
Keep an eye on these Flames
Antonio Gandy-Golden, wide receiver: The 6-foot-4 Chicago native was the primary option in the Liberty passing attack last season at UMass. He accounted for 205 of the Flames’ 272 receiving yards and hauled in both of Buckshot Calvert’s touchdown passes on nine catches. Expect the same today out of the nation’s No. 2 wide receiver. Gandy-Golden has 945 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 48 receptions, and he has the potential to add to those numbers against a dismal UMass secondary. While most would expect UMass corner Isaiah Rodgers to blanket Gandy-Golden, the LU offense hasn’t just lined him up at X receiver this season. Gandy-Golden has gone in motion, lined up in the slot and set up in his traditional outside position.
- TreShaun Clark, defensive end: UMass players probably remember Jessie Lemonier frequently getting in the backfield and coming up with three sacks in last season’s contest. That likely means the Minutemen will send help over to that side of the line. It could result in more one-on-one opportunities for Clark, who has recorded 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in his past three games. The true freshman has started two straight and is in line for an even more expanded role with Austin Lewis ruled out while in concussion protocol.
Keep an eye on these Minutemen
Bilal Ally, running back: The Minutemen have been wildly inconsistent on offense this season. But Ally has delivered the one trace of consistency. He has rushed for more than 40 yards in seven of the eight games this season, and his 42-yard outing against Coastal Carolina featured two rushing touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Ally has rushed for more than 90 yards in three of the past four games, highlighted by a 25-carry, 159-yard effort last weekend against UConn. The junior has carried the ball at least 10 times in seven games this season, showing the Minutemen have made a concerted effort to run the ball, even when trailing by multiple touchdowns.
- Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback/kick and punt returner: Rodgers garners national attention through his performance as a return specialist. He leads the nation in combined kick return yards (970), is among the national leaders by averaging 28.4 yards per kickoff return, and he is one of 37 players to return a punt for a touchdown this season. But the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Rodgers will ultimately play at the next level because of his ability to defend as a cornerback. He has snagged a career-high four interceptions this season and has 11 for his career.
Flames’ Keys to the Games
Get off the field on third down
The Flames have allowed their past two opponents, Maine and Rutgers, to convert on a combined 19 of 31 third-down chances. Only two opponents through the first six weeks of the season were able to convert at least 50% of the time against the improved Liberty defense. The last time the Flames were on the road against a fellow FBS independent, they limited New Mexico State to 3 of 10 on third down in a 20-13 victory on Oct. 5. That game was also the last time Liberty won the time of possession battle.
Pick apart the UMass defense
The Minutemen have been atrocious on defense this season. They rank dead last nationally in scoring defense (50.6 points per game), total defense (552.5 yards) and rushing defense (274.4 yards), and four times opponents have scored more than 50 points (Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana Tech and UConn). There is really nothing good about this unit, save for Isaiah Rodgers’ four interceptions, and the unit hasn’t been able to celebrate much. It is imperative the Flames are relentless in their offensive attack and score every chance they get.
No mistakes
Not many remember the Flames held a 14-point lead with less than 7 minutes remaining in last season’s matchup with the Minutemen. But mistakes, along with missed tackles and assignments on defense, allowed UMass to rack up 700 yards of total offense in regulation, force overtime, and ultimately win after three extra periods. Liberty has done a strong job this season of limiting miscues, and that needs to continue against an opponent that will view takeaways as momentum swings in a season filled with heartbreak.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Liberty
Flames quarterback Buckshot Calvert enters this game ranked in the top 25 nationally in passing efficiency (150), passing touchdowns (16), passing yards (2,164), passing yards per completion (14.05) and yards per attempt (8.49). His favorite target, Antonio Gandy-Golden, is second in the nation in receiving yards (945) and fourth in receiving yards per game. The Minutemen have used three quarterbacks this season and none have thrown for more than 560 yards. UMass ranks 126th nationally in team passing efficiency.
DEFENSE: Liberty
The Flames’ recent struggles have dropped them in several statistical categories, but they still rank among the nation’s best in passes intercepted (15th with nine), 18th in red zone defense and 31st in team sacks. The Minutemen allow a staggering 50.6 points per game and have surrendered more than 30 points in seven of eight games this season. UMass is allowing opposing offenses to convert on nearly 52% of their third-down opportunities this season, good for 129th out of 130 FBS teams.
SPECIAL TEAMS: UMass
UMass senior Isaiah Rodgers is one of the nation’s best returners this season. He leads the nation in combined kick returns with 970 yards and is among the national leaders by averaging 28.4 yards per kickoff return. He also is one of only 37 players to return a punt for a touchdown this season. Rodgers has already set career highs in kick and punt return yards this season.
INTANGIBLES: Liberty
The Minutemen enter this matchup just looking for something to go right. UMass has only played in one game this season decided by one score, a 37-29 triumph over Akron on Sept. 28, and every loss has been decided by more than 20 points. The Flames, on the other hand, still control their destiny in terms of bowl eligibility. While Liberty has struggled on defense each of the past two weeks, the offense has put up points and the defense has shown glimpses it can still disrupt the quarterback and create takeaways.
The final thought
The Flames, despite their recent shortcomings on defense, have an opportunity to get back on track against an opponent that is, quite frankly, horrific. The Minutemen are one of the most anemic teams on both sides of the ball and have surrendered at least 29 points in every game this season. UMass’ offense has been inconsistent in Walt Bell’s first year at the helm, and that hasn’t helped a defense that is the only one at the FBS level to allow more than 50 points per game. This matchup has the makings for Liberty to get back on track and get things figured out before making the lengthy trip to Provo next week to face BYU.
Prediction: Liberty 52, UMass 24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.