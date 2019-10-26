Liberty heads north for the first time this season to play against a Big Ten opponent for the first time in program history. Also, in another first, the Flames will be on a linear network (Big Ten Network) instead of on a streaming service.
Oh, did we forget to mention Liberty is favored to beat a Power 5 conference program for the first time in program history?
Yep, Rutgers is on the schedule, and it is a game the Flames view as an opportunity to win and inch closer to bowl eligibility this season.
“Actually it’s No. 21 on my ways to build a program,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said earlier this week of playing a Power 5 conference program on a national television network. “When you get a chance on national TV, you win. That’s an opportunity for us to get the Liberty brand more exposure. I think it’s growing every day.”
Liberty at Rutgers
- Where: SHI Stadium (52,454), Piscataway, New Jersey
- When: Noon
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Records: Liberty 5-2. Rutgers 1-6, 0-5 Big Ten
- Last time out: Liberty beat Maine 59-44; Rutgers lost to No. 17 Minnesota 42-7
- Series: First meeting
- Latest line: Liberty by 7 1/2
- Weather Underground forecast: 62 degrees, mostly cloudy, 0 percent chance of precipitation, 51 percent humidity, 5 mph winds NE
The matchup to watch
Liberty offensive line vs. Rutgers defensive line: Rutgers has allowed every opponent this season to pick up more than 140 yards on the ground, and six times those foes have topped the 175-yard mark. The success in the running game has allowed opponents to open up the offense and pick apart the Scarlet Knights down the field. Liberty’s passing attack, which ranks 32nd in the nation, sets up the run, and that facet of the offense has gained traction recently with four straight games of more than 135 rushing yards. The Flames’ offensive line is as healthy as its been in quite some time, and that continuity should allow the unit to maintain the roll it’s been on during the five-game winning streak.The play from tackles Tristan Schultz and Sam Isaacson has greatly improved in recent weeks. Their ability to seal the edges helps the running backs not only find creases in the B gaps, but also allow Frankie Hickson, Joshua Mack and Troy Henderson to use their speed to get around the edge and pick up chunks of yards. Rutgers’ starting defensive line has recorded 34 solo tackles, seven tackles for a loss and two sacks this season.
Keep an eye on these Flames
DJ Stubbs, wide receiver: The numbers haven’t jumped off the page in one particular game this season for the slot receiver, but the junior has silently put together respectable stats to keep defenses honest when defending Z receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden. Stubbs is second on the team with 20 receptions and 259 receiving yards, and with Rutgers likely focusing its attention on containing Gandy-Golden, that could present more opportunities for Stubbs to find openings in the middle of the field for quarterback Buckshot Calvert. Stubbs has the speed to get open against Power 5 opponents, and this is a chance for him to get more playing time with Damian King and Shedro Louis both listed as questionable.
- Jessie Lemonier, defensive end: The redshirt senior is starting to get into the backfield on a more consistent basis after hitting a dry spell for a couple of weeks. Lemonier leads the Flames with 10 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks, and he is going up against an offensive line that has surrendered 15 sacks and 46 tackles for a loss this season. Lemonier has the size (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) to be disruptive against the Scarlet Knights’ bigger offensive tackles, and his presence around the edge could open up opportunities for his teammates.
Keep an eye on these Scarlet Knights
Bo Melton, wide receiver: Rutgers interim coach Nunzio Campanile describes Melton as the Scarlet Knight’s “dynamic player” and said earlier in the week the gameplan needs to involve getting the ball in his hands. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound junior has caught 17 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown and averages 8 yards per carry when he is involved in the run game. The passing game has suffered in recent weeks, which has limited Melton’s chances to make an impact on the offensive side.
- Willington Previlon, defensive tackle: The 6-foot-5, 295-pound fifth-year senior is projected by Freeze to be a high draft pick and “the best we’ve seen all year” in the interior of the defensive line. Previlion leads the with five tackles for a loss (only one other player has more than two stops behind the line of scrimmage) to go with one sack. He has been one of the few players to consistently make stops around the line of scrimmage on a defense that has been plagued by missed tackles and a siege of offensive production.
Flames’ Keys to the Games
Score early, don’t let up
Rutgers’ six-game losing streak can be summed up like this: Play tough in the first half, fall apart in the second half. The last thing Liberty needs to do is trail at halftime and allow the Scarlet Knights to have a sense of momentum going into the final 30 minutes. The Flames have been efficient at scoring on their opening drive this season, and doing so again and following that up with defensive stops and more scores on offense will not only build their confidence, but likely deflate an already wounded Big Ten program.
Establish the run
The Scarlet Knights have allowed more than 175 rushing yards in six of seven games this season, and, in the seventh, Michigan still racked up 141 yards on the ground in a dismantling of Rutgers. The Flames’ rushing attack has taken steps in the proper direction in each of the past four games, and this game provides an opportunity to methodically wear down Rutgers’ defense and open up opportunities for the passing attack to pick apart the secondary when seven or eight players are in the box to stop the run.
Create takeaways
The Flames have done an admirable job recently of not giving the ball away to their opponents, thus creating more opportunities to score. The same can’t be said for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is tied for 125th in the nation in turnover margin at minus-1.43. Rutgers has turned the ball over 11 times through interceptions and four times through lost fumbles. Liberty, meanwhile, has recorded 13 takeaways and scored 30 points off those. The Flames have scored 23 points off turnovers in the past four weeks.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Liberty
Flames quarterback Buckshot Calvert hasn’t thrown an interception in five straight games and ranks 15th in the nation in passing yards per game (274.3). Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden is third in the nation in receiving yards per game (125.3). The Scarlet Knights haven’t been so fortunate, particularly in the passing department. Johnny Langan ranks 123rd in the nation in passing yards per game at 36.7 yards per game. Rutgers, as a team, ranks next to last in the nation in total offense at 255.6 yards per game.
DEFENSE: Liberty
Liberty ranks in the top 25 nationally in red-zone defense, interceptions, team sacks and fourth-down conversion defense. The nine interceptions have come from seven different players, and 10 players have combined for the team’s 21 sacks. Meanwhile, Rutgers ranks in the bottom 30 nationally in scoring defense (36.9 points allowed per game), rushing defense, total defense, turnover margin and red-zone defense. The Scarlet Knights have recorded six sacks and four interceptions through seven games. Rutgers has allowed 30 points or more in six straight games, all losses.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Rutgers
Liberty would have the edge in this category if kick returner Shedro Louis were at full health. Louis ranks 17th nationally by averaging 27.5 yards on kickoff returns, and he returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown last week. Rutgers punter Adam Korsak is tied for the national lead with 46 punts, and he ranks 23rd in average at 44.6 yards per attempt. Twenty-two of his punts have been downed inside the 20, and his long is 69 yards.
INTANGIBLES: Liberty
These programs are going in two vastly different directions. The Flames have won five straight with a stingy defense leading the way four times and an offense that is beginning to hit its stride thanks to more of an up-tempo attack. The Scarlet Knights are grasping for anything to go right in a season that has deteriorated quickly with a coaching change, players electing to redshirt and the rigors of Big Ten Conference play. Rutgers may view this as a game to salvage its season. Liberty, on the other hand, can inch a step closer to bowl eligibility with a victory.
The final thought
Liberty has a significant amount riding on this game. Forget the Flames are taking home at $1 million guarantee for playing Rutgers in Piscataway. This matchup serves as one of Liberty’s best chances to continue inching closer to bowl eligibility. The Flames have four victories that count toward becoming bowl eligible, and defeating Rutgers will move Liberty one win away with two winnable games (at UMass next weekend and against New Mexico State to close the regular season) remaining. While no one at Liberty is discussing the possibility of bowl eligibility, best assure the coaches and players are keeping that talk in the locker room, and they all know this is a game the Flames need in order to get in position to be playing in December.
Prediction: Liberty 27, Rutgers 21
