Liberty, fresh off its first of two open weeks, plays at home for what will be the last time for a five-week stretch when its hosts Maine for Homecoming. The Flames play three straight on the road, take their second open week and then play at Virginia before closing the regular season at home against New Mexico State.
This contest should also feature a couple of milestones for a pair of Liberty seniors: Quarterback Buckshot Calvert is 69 passing yards away from reaching 10,000 for his career and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden needs 25 receiving yards to set the program career record.
“It’s definitely been on our minds in previous weeks before this,” Calvert said earlier this week. “ … We just know when it comes to going out on the field, we want to be able to execute and play as best as possible, and then we let those accolades add up for themselves while we’re playing and stuff like that.”
This game will not count toward bowl eligibility for Liberty since the Flames already defeated FCS Hampton earlier this season.
Maine at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: 6 p.m.
- Online: ESPN+
- Records: Maine 2-4, 0-3 Colonial Athletic Association. Liberty 4-2
- Last time out: Maine lost to Richmond 24-17; Liberty took its first of two open weeks
- Series: Maine leads 1-0
- Last meeting: Maine won 42-20 on Oct. 10, 1992 at Alfond Stadium in Orono, Maine
- Latest line: Liberty by 14
- Weather Underground forecast: 60 degrees, cloudy, 3 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff (up to 58 percent by 9 p.m.), 49 percent humidity, 3 mph winds SE, sunset at 6:36 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty defensive line vs. Maine offensive line: It didn’t matter if Chris Ferguson and his sprained right foot or true freshman Joe Fagnano were starting at quarterback for Maine, Liberty’s plan is to put as much pressure as possible on the Black Bears signal caller. Based on all indications out of the Maine camp, Fagnano is slated to make his first career start this evening. That means the Flames will do plenty to confuse, frustrate and rattle the youngster. It will likely be a baptism by fire as LU defensive coordinator Scott Symons sends pressure and forces Fagnano to quickly make decisions he may not be ready to make on the fly. It won’t be shocking to see Jessie Lemonier, Austin Lewis, TreShaun Clark and Brayden Monday pin their ears back and go full throttle to get their hands on Fagnano. Maine has started the same offensive line combination for five straight weeks — LT Tyler Royal, LG Matthias Staalsoe, C/RG Michael Gerace, RG/C Chris Mulvey and RT Liam Dobson — and all of them are juniors and sophomores. The group allowed four sacks last week against Richmond and surrendering six through the first five weeks. If Ferguson is able to play and is limited in his movement, expect Symons to dial up similar blitzes to take advantage of his inability to move around much in the pocket.
Keep an eye on these Flames
Joshua Mack, running back: This is a special game for the redshirt junior, who enjoyed two strong seasons with the Black Bears before transferring to Liberty. Mack led the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing yards per game in 2017, which garnered him first-team All-America honors and be tabbed a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. Now, he is coming into his own with the Flames. He has led the team in rushing yards in three of the past four games, and he’s coming off his best outing in a Liberty uniform two weekends ago when he racked up 113 rushing yards and scored the game-winning touchdown at New Mexico State. Mack is beginning to get into a rhythm with the offense, and that could spell trouble for teams moving forward as he gets acclimated with a heavier workload.
- Solomon Ajayi, linebacker: The Mike linebacker in this defense will be awfully busy directing traffic against an offense that will likely have a true freshman quarterback and have to rely on the running game to take the pressure off Joe Fagnano. Ajayi’s responsibilities will be to ensure the defensive line is ready to roll and the linebackers are in the proper positions to make plays. There could be some inclination to be aggressive and constantly harass Fagnano in the pocket, so Ajayi, who is second on the team with 41 tackles, will need to keep his teammates in check with the gameplan and focused on keeping any gains to a minimum.
Keep an eye on these Black Bears
Earnest Edwards, wide receiver/kick returner: Edwards’ status is a huge question mark for the Black Bears. He missed last week’s game against Richmond after suffering a fractured nose in a non-football related injury. If he is able to go, Edwards may be limited in what he can do based on how much his breathing is restricted by the fractured nose. But if Edwards is able to go at full speed, he is as dynamic as any receiver/kick returner in Division I. He has accounted for at least one touchdown in 11 of his past 12 games (19 total) and that includes a pair of kick return touchdowns this season. In the most recent game he played, he finished with 140 yards on four catches against Villanova. Liberty will have to account for his whereabouts whenever he steps foot onto the Williams Stadium turf.
- Charles Mitchell, nose guard: The 6-foot-1, 295-pound Mitchell has a knack for either being around the ball to make a play or disrupting a call and forcing teams to bounce it outside. The senior is coming off a performance in which he set a career high with three tackles for a loss to go with a sack against Richmond last week. The Liberty coaching staff calls him one of the more disruptive interior linemen the Flames have faced this season, and his job this evening will be to get a push against LU center Thomas Sargeant and disrupt the Flames’ timing in both the running and passing attack.
Flames’ Keys to the Games
Finish in the red zone
Liberty’s offense has put up respectable numbers in its second season at the FBS level. There’s one number, however, that isn’t too pleasant to look at: The Flames rank dead last in the 130-member subdivision in red zone offense by scoring on 12 of 19 trips. In fact, Liberty and Georgia Tech are the only two FBS teams to score on less than 65 percent of their red zone trips. That inability to finish drives has prevented the Flames from putting games away, and this matchup with an FCS opponent could get the offense back on the right track heading into three straight weeks on the road.
Exploit the Black Bears’ secondary
Maine’s weakness so far this season has been allowing explosive plays, particularly in the passing game, to allow its opponents to seize momentum and ultimately take control. The Flames have used big plays this season to not only pick up yards in chunks, but also to score quickly. Liberty has scored eight times on plays longer than 20 yards (five of those are longer than 50 yards) and racked up 28 plays of 20 yards or longer during the campaign. Liberty’s ability to exploit the Maine secondary, particularly with 6-foot-4 receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, will open up more opportunities for the running game to get on track.
Display defensive dominance
The Flames’ defense is beginning to trend in the right direction by allowing 17 points or less in three straight victories over FBS programs. The outlier in the four-game winning streak is a 62-27 triumph over FCS foe Hampton, and that is a sore spot for defensive coordinator Scott Symons. This is the type of game in which Liberty wants to dominate for 60 minutes, including when the second- and third-string players are inserted on defense. Keeping the Black Bears out of an offensive rhythm will aid in the defense building confidence heading on the road to Rutgers next week.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Liberty
The Black Bears will more than likely trot out true freshman Joe Fagnano for his first start against the Flames, which could limit what Maine does well offensively. The Black Bears rank 11th in the FCS in passing offense at 308 yards per game, but that is with Chris Ferguson behind center. Expect Maine to look different. On the other side, the Flames feature two running backs with more than 330 rushing yards (Joshua Mack and Frankie Hickson), the second-leading receiver in the FBS (Antonio Gandy-Golden) and a quarterback who hasn’t thrown an interception since the second week of the season (Buckshot Calvert).
DEFENSE: Liberty
The Flames, thanks to a pair of first-quarter interceptions two weekends ago at New Mexico State, rank 11th in the nation with eight picks. The opportunistic defense has also been steady in the red zone this season with opponents scoring on 12 of 20 trips (seventh best in the nation). The Black Bears, meanwhile, have frequently allowed explosive plays to give their opponents a new life on the offensive end. Maine is allowing opponents to pick up at least 175 yards rushing and passing this season, with most of those yards coming in big second-half plays when the Black Bears have struggled.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Liberty
Maine’s Earnest Edwards is one of the most dynamic kick returners in the nation, no matter which subdivision you look at, with two return touchdowns, but he is attempting to play one week after suffering a fractured nose that kept him out in the loss to Richmond. If he is limited, the Black Bears’ special teams unit becomes mighty pedestrian without the dynamic threat returning kicks. Liberty’s Alex Probert has sent 18 of his 29 kickoffs in the end zone for touchbacks, and teams are averaging less than 16 yards per return. The Flames’ punting has improved this season, while Maine is near the bottom of the FCS in net punting at 33.05 yards per punt.
INTANGIBLES: Liberty
Liberty is rested and ready to go after a well-timed open week allowed several key defensive players to heal for this upcoming four-game stretch before the second open week. The Flames also enter this contest on a four-game winning streak and have won with in various ways — quick-strike offense, stingy defense and reliable special teams. Maine, on the other hand, has lost two straight in agonizing fashion and may trot a true freshman quarterback onto the field against a hungry Liberty defense. The Black Bears played well in an eight-point loss at Georgia Southern earlier this season, but Maine is trending in the wrong direction.
The final thought
This would traditionally be a letdown game in previous seasons for Liberty, but the new coaching staff is keeping the players focused on one important element: Keep building. While this game does not count toward bowl eligibility for the Flames, extending the winning streak to five games is crucial heading into two road games in which they will be favored to win against Rutgers and UMass. This is the ideal time for the offense to get back into a rhythm — Flames coach Hugh Freeze did tease Monday there could be more tempo in the coming weeks — as long as the defense holds up. Speaking of that unit: With most everyone back and ready to contribute, it looks like the defense will want to take another step forward in its progression from FBS bottom feeder to a respected group.
Prediction: Liberty 38, Maine 10
