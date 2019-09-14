For the first time in the 2019 season, there are no questions swirling about whether Hugh Freeze will be coaching Liberty. The watch for a hospital bed or medical chair? That’s non-existent this week. The only question left to be answered for tonight’s game against Buffalo is whether Freeze will be coaching on the sideline for the first time this season or be relegated to using the medical chair in the coaches’ booth for at least one more week.
The Flames open a three-game homestand by welcoming Mid-American Conference member Buffalo to Williams Stadium for the second time (first in more than 20 years). The Bulls played competitively at Penn State last weekend and even led at halftime. It is the third consecutive stern test out of the gate for Liberty after facing Syracuse and Louisiana.
Buffalo at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: 6 p.m.
- Online: ESPN+
- Records: Buffalo 1-1, 0-0 Mid-American Conference; Liberty 0-2
- Last time out: Buffalo lost at Penn State 45-13; Liberty lost at Louisiana 35-14
- Series: Liberty leads 1-0
- Last meeting: Liberty won 27-24 in Lynchburg on Nov. 24, 1998
- Latest Line: Buffalo by 6
- Weather Underground forecast: 81 degrees (feels like 85), partly cloud, 5 percent chance of precipitation, 65 percent humidity, 4 mph winds SSW, sunset at 7:28 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Liberty cornerbacks versus Buffalo wide receiver Antonio Nunn: Nunn is a 5-foot-11, 200-pound speedster who nearly eclipsed the 146 yards he had his entire sophomore season in one week against Penn State. Nunn had five catches for 113 yards against the Nittany Lions, and provides the Bulls with a legit deep threat to complement the tight ends and the possession receivers underneath and in the flat. Nunn’s ability to take the top off the defense is something Liberty’s secondary hasn’t faced this season. Sure, Syracuse’s Sean Riley has that ability, but the Orange never really used him out of the slot that way in the opening week. Nunn, as an outside receiver, poses that deep threat on every snap. That means cornerbacks Bejour Wilson (field) and Jimmy Faulks (boundary) will need to make sure Nunn doesn’t get behind them. Wilson lost a receiver early against Louisiana, but the pass fell incomplete, and Faulks has made leaps and bounds of improvement in preventing receivers from getting lost behind him in coverage. That will be crucial for the Flames to limit the Bulls’ explosive plays. The more Liberty is able to force Buffalo to gain every yard, the more chances it gives the defense to record takeaways. The Flames recorded three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in the season’s first two weeks.
Keep an eye on these Flames
Johnny Huntley, tight end: The tight end was supposed to become a position with more value this season under Hugh Freeze’s offensive scheme, but the numbers are looking more and more like the past two seasons for the unit. Huntley owns the only reception for the group through the season’s first two weeks with a 6-yard catch in the first half last weekend against Louisiana. With teams realizing the wide receiving corps is getting more and more targets each week, Huntley has the opportunity to emerge in the offense as a viable weapon. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Huntley has the speed to get behind safeties, linebackers and nickelbacks, and this may the game he has the chance to stand out with the Bulls likely shading the defense toward Antonio Gandy-Golden on one side and the speedy Kevin Shaa on the other.
- Elijah Benton, rover: It was evident how much the Flames missed Benton last weekend at Louisiana. The senior did not dress after dealing with concussion-like symptoms, and that forced the secondary to be shuffled by moving the team’s best tackling high safety (JaVon Scruggs) to rover and mix in Isaac Steele and Benjamin Alexander at free safety. With Benton back, that will allow Scruggs to move back to his top position and set a rotation that worked well in the opener — Benton and Steele at rover and Scruggs and Chris Megginson at free safety. Benton had 13 tackles in the opener against Syracuse, and he is the team’s best safety at fitting gaps in the run.
Keep an eye on these Bulls
Jaret Patterson, running back: The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Patterson made an immediate impact last season as a true freshman. He became the first freshman in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and finished with 1,013 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was named the MAC freshman of the year. This season has gotten off to another fast start for the sophomore, who has 161 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries. He has the big-play potential and is someone the Flames want to prevent from getting to the second level. Patterson is going to be arguably the shiftiest running back Liberty will face this season, and getting back to form in the tackling department will be a top priority for a defense that was strong in that department in Week 1 but struggled mightily last weekend at Louisiana.
- Kyle Vantrease, punter: Not often do punters make the cut for players to keep an eye on, but this is a unique circumstance for the Bulls. Evan Finegan, who was included on the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list as the nation’s top punter, suffered a horrific knee injury against Penn State and is out of the season. His replacement? Vantrease, who also doubles as Buffalo’s backup quarterback. The junior made his first appearance as a punter at the collegiate level last weekend at Penn State and his two punts averaged 25.5 yards with a long of 34. His ability to help shift field position when called upon will be closely analyzed throughout the game, especially if the Liberty defense is able to force three-and-outs.
Flames’ Keys to the Games
Protect Calvert
Liberty quarterback Buckshot Calvert has proven he is a prolific quarterback when he has a clean pocket. What about when the pocket collapses or his first read isn’t there? That is when things have gone terribly wrong for the senior signal caller. Calvert has been sacked 10 times this season, thrown three interceptions and completed less than 54 percent of his passes. In order to get him back to his efficient ways, the offensive line needs to get back to its solidified form and keep the pocket sound.
Stop the run
It’s a slogan that has been easier said than done for the Liberty defense the past three-plus seasons. The Flames rank dead last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing defense this season (after allowing 407 yards last week at Louisiana), and the defense has allowed nearly 220 rushing yards per game dating back to the 2016 season. Buffalo brings in a running attack with two backs that have combined for 300 yards so far, and the Bulls are hoping to enjoy similar success to take the pressure off redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Myers.
No mental mistakes
Making the wrong reads. Inexcusable penalties after a play. Miscommunication. Most of the fallacies so far in Liberty’s season have come through mental miscues, especially through the offensive inadequacies and the big plays allowed on defense. Cleaning up those mistakes is crucial to the Flames getting the season on track. Getting rover Elijah Benton back will help on the defensive side, and the hope is Calvert has gotten the misreads out of his system and is set to get back to the stellar play that defined his first two seasons.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Edge Buffalo
The Bulls feature two running backs who rank in the top 90 in the country in rushing yards (Jaret Patterson with 161 and Kevin Marks with 139) and, coupled with a respectable passing game, has allowed Buffalo to average nearly 400 yards per game. Buffalo is also one of 34 teams to convert at least 50 percent of its third-down opportunities. Conversely, Liberty is one of 17 FBS teams to average less than 300 yards of total offense per game, and the Flames rank 125th in the country in third-down conversion at 18.5 percent.
DEFENSE: Edge Buffalo
Liberty ranks dead last in the nation in rushing defense, allowing 299.5 yards per game, while the Flames and the Bulls are both among the nation’s top-50 pass defenses. The breaking point comes on third-down defense. Buffalo is getting off the field 67 percent of the time, while it is essentially a coin flip whether Liberty is making a stop or allowing a drive to continue. The Flames are allowing a third-down conversion at least 45 percent of the time, tied for 105th in the country.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Edge Liberty
Buffalo sophomore Evan Finegan, included on the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list, suffered a horrific right knee injury last week against Penn State. That means backup quarterback Kyle Vantrease will handle the punting duties. He had two punts average 25.5 yards against the Nittany Lions. Liberty’s Aidan Alves is one of 59 punters to average better than 40 yards per punt so far. Three of his punts have been downed inside the 20 so far this season.
INTANGIBLES: Edge Liberty
Everything about this game screams edge Buffalo. However, Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is expected to attempt to coach from the sidelines for the first time this season, and that type of energy on the field has a carryover effect in between the white lines. The Flames’ offense has struggled through the first two weeks, and Freeze being on the sideline gives him a better opportunity to make adjustments than saddled in either a hospital bed or a medical chair.
The final thought
Liberty’s offense is bound to get on track, right? That seems to be the overwhelming feeling after two weeks in which the Flames have gone 1 for 4 in red zone chances and turned the ball over four times. If Freeze does indeed make his sideline debut tonight against the Bulls, expect a sense of energy and competitiveness that many were expecting from this team at the beginning of the season. Sure, those were there in the opener against Syracuse, but Freeze brings an extra element to the sideline that was missing through the first two weeks. And Freeze is known for his offensive adjustments and ability to attack a defense’s weaknesses, so with him on the sideline, there could be a larger glimpse of what we all expected from the Liberty offense when Freeze was hired compared to what we’ve seen in the first two weeks.
Prediction: Liberty 34, Buffalo 31
