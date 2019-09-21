Liberty continues its three-game homestand by welcoming the first of two Football Championship Subdivision programs to Lynchburg. Hampton is the most frequently played team on the Flames’ schedule this season with six previous meetings, and the Pirates enter the game as winners of the past two meetings.
This is the first meeting between the programs since Liberty transitioned to the Football Bowl Subdivision, and the facilities at Williams Stadium have significantly improved since Hampton last played here in 1997.
Today’s game also serves as a pseudo homecoming for Hampton coach Robert Prunty, who put the Gretna High School football program back on the winning track two decades ago and grew up south on U.S. 29 in Chatham.
Hampton at Liberty
- Where: Williams Stadium (25,000), Lynchburg
- When: 6 p.m.
- Online: ESPN+
- Records: Hampton 2-1, 0-0 Big South Conference; Liberty 1-2
- Last time out: Hampton beat Howard 41-20 in Chicago; Liberty beat Buffalo 35-17
- Series: Liberty leads 4-2
- Last meeting: Hampton won 21-0 on Oct. 10, 1998 at Armstrong Stadium in Hampton
- Latest line: Liberty by 26 1/2
- Weather Underground forecast: 80 degrees (feels like 82), partly cloudy, 4 percent chance of precipitation, 55 percent humidity, 4 mph winds WNW, sunset at 7:17 p.m.
The matchup to watch
Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois vs. the Liberty defense: Think that’s a bit of a stretch? Think again. Liberty has traditionally struggled against running quarterbacks, and all three signal callers who have played against the Flames this season have found success running the ball when containment breaks down, particularly in third-and-long situations. Francois was a top-100 recruit who landed at Florida State and utilized both is legs and his right arm to lead the Seminoles to a 10-3 mark in 2016 before a devastating leg injury in the 2017 opener against Alabama derailed his momentum. He still is the electric quarterback and will throw more often now at Hampton, but he can run if a play breaks down. The defensive line can’t lose sight of Francois in the backfield, and whoever is tasked with spying Francois in the backfield needs to avoid getting caught up in traffic and keep contact with the quarterback so he isn’t able to easily elude the defense.
Keep an eye on these Flames
Kevin Shaa, wide receiver: The speedy redshirt junior enjoyed a breakout performance against Buffalo with five catches for 67 yards and a 33-yard touchdown. He has been called the fastest player on the team, and he has the ability to take the top off the defense if he gets room to accelerate. Most of the attention will be focused on Z receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, and both DJ Stubbs and Damian King have proven they can excel in the slot, so getting Shaa loose at X receiver is paramount to establishing balance in the passing attack. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Shaa is a bit undersized for his position, but his speed allows him to create separation. After catching three passes last season, he has hauled in 10 catches through three games.
- Vincent Elefante, defensive tackle: The Flames’ defensive line has been disruptive with both ends (Jessie Lemonier and Austin Lewis) and nose guard Ralfs Rusins making their presence felt. Most teams will now double-team Rusins in the middle and make sure the ends are handled, which should open opportunities for Elefante to break through up the middle.He only has three tackles through three weeks, but with a Hampton offensive line featuring only players recruited at the FCS level, that should present opportunities for Elefante to break through and disrupt plays aplenty.
Keep an eye on these Pirates
Jadakis Bonds, wide receiver: Bonds was originally committed to East Carolina, where Robert Prunty was serving as defensive coordinator at the time, but grades became an issue and ECU pulled its offer. Prunty, who had taken the job as Hampton’s head coach, didn’t hesitate to bring the 6-foot-4, 192-pound Bonds to the FCS program where he could thrive against smaller cornerbacks. Bonds had seven catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, and has emerged during his sophomore campaign. He has seven catches for 153 yards and five touchdowns through three games.
- Christian Angulo, cornerback: The Cincinnati transfer has made his presence felt immediately with the Pirates. He only recorded one tackle in 11 games played at Cincinnati, but has flourished as a starter at Hampton. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Angulo has four tackles (two solo), two interceptions and five pass breakups through three games, and he leads the team in interceptions and pass breakups. He and 6-foot-1 Donald Smith are two of the bigger starting cornerbacks the Flames will face this season.
Flames’ Keys to the Games
Run the ball effectively
Take away Frankie Hickson’s 66-yard touchdown run against Louisiana and the Flames have rushed for 148 yards on 88 attempts. That’s good for 1.68 yards per attempt. Yikes. Every Liberty offensive coach this week has reiterated the need to establish the run against Hampton, and the Flames need to get a semblance of a running attack going against the inferior Pirates. Hampton’s defensive line features only three players weighing more than 275 pounds, which means Liberty’s offensive front needs to dominate from the first whistle to the last.
Disrupt Francois
Each quarterback Liberty has faced this season has been able to break containment and pick up chunks of yards, most coming on third downs. Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois will make the Flames pay for failing to properly fit their gap responsibilities. The graduate transfer from Florida State showed he has the ability to be a threat on the ground, in addition to what he brings to the offense through the air. He already has thrown seven touchdown passes through three games and has only been picked off twice.
Make a statement
Liberty needs to take control of this game early and never let its foot off the gas against the first of two FCS opponents on this season’s schedule. The Flames showcased that sort of dominance in the second and third quarters against Buffalo but allowed the Bulls to score late to put a damper on what was easily the team’s best performance of the season. There has to be no question about the outcome of this one, as Liberty enters a favorable stretch that could put the team in contention to become bowl eligible.
Who has the edge?
OFFENSE: Edge Liberty
Flames wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden ranks fifth in the nation in receiving yards (363) and is one of 25 receivers in FBS to average more than 6.5 catches per game. His production — and the passing game as a whole (260.7 yards per game) — make up for Liberty ranking 127th in the nation in rushing yards per game (71.3). Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois (187.3 yards per game) and running back Shai McKenzie (93.3 yards per game) are among the FCS leaders in total offense. Francois also is 26th in the FCS in passing efficiency with a rating of 145.8.
DEFENSE: Edge Liberty
The Flames are miserable in rush and total defense numbers, but the pass rush has been consistent. Liberty is in a 20-way tie for 60th in the nation in sacks per game (2.33), and defensive end Jessie Lemonier is tied for fifth in the nation with 4.5 sacks. The Flames rank 27th in the nation in pass defense. Hampton has put up respectable numbers defensively — highlighted by ranking third in the FCS with a 20.9 percent third-down conversion defense — but two of those games were against Division II opponents, and winless Howard racked up 396 yards of offense last weekend.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Edge Liberty
The Flames allow a measly 7.43 yards per punt return and rank 16th in the FBS by allowing 14.67 yards per kickoff return. The kickoff returns will be tested by Hampton, which ranks eighth in FCS with 28.43 yards per return. Both teams average more than 35 yards per punt, and neither team has recorded or allowed a blocked kick this season.
INTANGIBLES: Edge Liberty
Liberty enters this contest having played three teams that advanced to bowl games last season, and the Flames have been tested each week. Hampton, on the other hand, went 1-1 against Division II competition to open the season (and was shut out in the second half of a 36-17 loss to Virginia Union), and needed to take advantage of turnovers to run away from Howard last weekend. The Pirates will get a wakeup call against the superior Flames.
The final thought
This matchup has a pretty simple equation for Liberty: Dominate, display consistency and continue to show a progressive evolution within the program. You don’t have to think too far back to when the Flames allowed an FCS program to hang around and nearly win (Idaho State last season), and then go back one more season to when the Flames fell to St. Francis of the Northeast Conference. Those were instances of regression when many felt the program was on the cusp of taking a positive step forward. But those were under a former coaching staff, and this current one under Hugh Freeze is saying all the right things, and the players are reiterating those same talking points. There’s no complacency and the focus is on improving each and every week. If the players have bought into the program, we’ll see the steps in the right direction tonight against an inferior opponent Liberty should handle.
Prediction: Liberty 56, Hampton 24
