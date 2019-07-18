Colgan High School defensive lineman Jordan Bradford became the 12th verbal commit for the Liberty football recruiting class of 2020 Thursday morning when he announced his commitment on social media.
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tWnw6axwkR— Jordan Bradford (@Jordan_B767) July 18, 2019
Bradford also received offers from UMass, Air Force, Central Florida and James Madison. He visited Liberty on the first weekend in March and was offered by the coaching staff during the trip.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bradford plays at Colgan High in Manassas. He is the third defensive lineman to commit in the recruiting class, joining Lincorey Lucas and Karsen Perkins.