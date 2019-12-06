The first of eight college football conference championship games kicks off later this evening (Utah against Oregon in the Pac-12 title bout), and that means in less than 48 hours Liberty will find out if it is going bowling for the first time in program history or is the lone bowl eligible team to sit at home this bowl season.
There are 79 bowl eligible teams for 78 spots in 39 bowl games, and 10 of the 11 national publications have Liberty playing in a bowl game.
The Flames are in the second of a two-year secondary tie-in agreement with the Cure Bowl. If the American Athletic and Sun Belt conferences are unable to fill their respective bowl slots, Liberty would take one of those spots in the Cure Bowl. We wrote about that earlier in the week, with comments from Alan Gooch, the executive director of the Cure Bowl.
If Memphis, Cincinnati or Appalachian State are the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, the top-ranked team will receive the G5 at-large bid to a New Year’s Six bowl — the Cotton Bowl — and then have a domino effect through the rest of those conference’s bowl slots.
Here are where 11 national publications are projecting Liberty to play this bowl season, with most slotting the Flames in the Cure Bowl:
- ESPN: Kyle Bonagura: Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m., ESPN) vs. Air Force; Mark Schlabach: Cure Bowl (Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network) vs. Arkansas State
- USA Today: Belk Bowl (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN) vs. Wake Forest
- CBS Sports: Cheez-It Bowl vs. San Diego State
- Sports Illustrated: Cure Bowl vs. Georgia State
- Athlon Sports: Cure Bowl vs. Arkansas State
- WatchStadium: Cure Bowl vs. Georgia Southern
- College Football News: Arizona Bowl (Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network) vs. Georgia Southern
- Banner Society: First Responder Bowl (Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m., ESPN) vs. Eastern Michigan
- Sporting News: Birmingham Bowl (Jan. 2, 3 p.m., ESPN) vs. Marshall
- Bleacher Report: Armed Forces Bowl (Jan. 4, 11:30 p.m., ESPN) vs. San Diego State
- 247Sports: None
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
If LU plays in a bowl game, it would encourage ALL teams to play the easiest schedule that they could! I read on three websites that ranked the "Strength Of Schedule" and LU was 126 out of the 130 of the FBS teams!! With Amherst ranked 130th and who played LU! What a joke LU is!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.