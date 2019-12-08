The final College Football Playoff rankings are slated to be released early Sunday afternoon, and most teams will have to wait until after 3 p.m. to learn their bowl fates.
Liberty is included in that group.
The Flames are bowl eligible for the first time in program history and most national publications have them playing in a bowl game. Initial projections in previous weeks had Liberty playing in several different bowl games against various opponents. Now the focus has become clearer on one of two possible destinations.
The most popular projections have Liberty playing in the Cure Bowl against Arkansas State or Georgia Southern and in the Armed Forces Bowl against Air Force.
The Flames are in the second of a two-year secondary tie-in agreement with the Cure Bowl. If the American Athletic and Sun Belt conferences are unable to fill their respective bowl slots, Liberty would take one of those spots in that bowl.
Memphis, of the AAC, is expected to be the highest-ranked Group of 5 team in the final CFP rankings and receive a berth into a New Year’s Six bowl — the Cotton Bowl.
The AAC has seven bowl-eligible teams with seven tie-ins, which would make sense for Liberty to fill the Cure Bowl slot. But with the AAC sharing a tie-in with the Mountain West Conference in the Hawai’i Bowl, the MWC is expected to fill that slot against BYU with Hawai’i.
That domino effect would mean the AAC fills its six remaining blow slots and relegate the Flames to being placed in a bowl game as an at-large.
All of these publications updated their bowl projections this morning, with the exception of Sports Illustrated. Its projections are from Wednesday.
- ESPN: Kyle Bonagura: Armed Forces Bowl (Jan. 4, 11:30 a.m., ESPN) vs. Wyoming; Mark Schlabach: Cure Bowl (Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network) vs. Arkansas State
- CBS Sports: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Air Force
- 247Sports: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Air Force
- College Football News: Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m., ABC) vs. Ohio
- USA Today: Belk Bowl (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN) vs. Wake Forest
- WatchStadium: Cure Bowl vs. Georgia Southern
- College Sports Madness: Cure Bowl vs. Arkansas State
- Athlon Sports: Cure Bowl vs. Georgia Southern
- Banner Society: First Responder Bowl (Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m., ESPN) vs. Eastern Michigan
- Sporting News: Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN) vs. Boston College
- Bleacher Report: Armed Forces Bowl vs. San Diego State
- Sports Illustrated: Cure Bowl vs. Georgia State
