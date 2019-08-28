The two leaders in the Liberty football safety room have completely different personalities. One is naturally quiet and prefers to lead by example, while the other has no issues communicating with his teammates and frequently speaks up in film study.
For Elijah Benton and JaVon Scruggs, the differing personalities are a perfect mesh for their leadership traits on the back end of the Flames defense. Benton lets his hard-nosed play on the field speak for itself, while Scruggs brings the unit together through his passionate voice.
The local products have shined during training camp and are projected to start at 6 p.m. Saturday when Liberty hosts 22nd-ranked Syracuse at Williams Stadium.
“They’re not the same type of leaders, which is good. You don’t want everybody the exact same way,” defensive coordinator and safeties coach Scott Symons said after Tuesday’s practice. “You’ve got guys that are going to lead in different ways. Those are the two guys that really, in my opinion, carry our room from an approach and practice attitude and how we’re going to prep for meetings and those sort of things.”
Benton, a former walk-on, has played in 32 of the team’s 34 games the past three seasons, starting 11 games last season at strong safety. He is projected to start at rover, a new position in Symons’ 4-2-5 defensive scheme, and also fill in at free safety if needed, a position Scruggs is slated to man Saturday night.
Scruggs played in all 12 games last season as a true freshman. He was primarily a special teams contributor but also saw time at cornerback when pressed into duty because of injuries to other players.
“Last year just gave me a little test and a little taste of how this season would be,” he said.
The Appomattox County High graduate moved to safety in the spring and has worked primarily at free safety while also learning how to play rover. He started in the annual spring game in March and has been with the first-team defense throughout training camp.
“We were friends before he came to the safety room, so it’s been pretty easy to just transition and we have a good bond now,” Benton said of his bond with Scruggs.
The relationship between Scruggs and Benton, a Philadelphia native who moved to Forest with his family and attended Liberty Christian Academy, developed off the field throughout their work in the film room. Benton missed five of the 15 spring practices because his senior-level classes conflicted with practice times, but he quickly picked up his defensive responsibilities through his work ethic and communication with Scruggs.
Scruggs doesn’t shy away from asking questions during film study, and he has continued to message Benton about what they see on film during their free time.
“Us two have been watching a lot of film together, contacting each other back and forth with what we see when we watch film individually,” Scruggs said. “Just that little bit of time, we grew a lot together. We’re going to be going back and forth with both positions this game and it’s going to take a toll, but as long as we just come out and do what we have to do, we’ll be straight.”
Benton took on an expanded role on the defense last season and was tied with linebacker Solomon Ajai for the team lead with 76 tackles. Benton posted 44 total tackles in his first two seasons on the field, a drastic increase of production after serving primarily as a special teams contributor, much like Scruggs' role last season.
“I think Elijah is a really heady football player. His IQ in general, he’s an extremely smart young man,” Symons said in training camp. “Probably one of the smartest, if not the smartest, football players I’ve ever coached. He’s a guy that can absorb multiple positions and learn multiple things.”
In addition to calling Scruggs “a great communicator,” Symons lauded the sophomore’s football IQ from his days playing quarterback and safety for Appomattox. Even though the Raiders compete in the second-smallest classification in the Virginia High School League (Class 2), Symons understands the value of having a player like Scruggs at safety with his past experience, especially with helping Appomattox win three straight state championships.
“He’s a guy that gets it; he understands it from a football IQ sense, even though it wasn’t the biggest program,” Symons said. “Any time you played a position where the ball is always in your hands, that’s generally a good thing if you’ve got the mentality to handle playing on defense.”
Symons is counting on the two local products to deliver Saturday night. Junior Isaac Steele was limited recently with a hamstring injury, and his availability is in question for the matchup with the Orange.
If he can't play, true freshman Chris Megginson could serve as Scruggs’ backup at free safety. The Heritage High graduate has moved up the depth chart in training camp after enrolling in classes over the summer.
“I’m proud of Chris Megginson,” Symons said. “He’s gotten a lot of reps and he’s a really good athlete for a young guy that we feel like can come in and help us.”