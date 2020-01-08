Teams throughout the season’s first 17 games have attempted to speed up Liberty’s methodical and grinding offensive attack. The different tactics have come in the form of full- and half-court presses, in-your-face ball denials, and attempting to fill the passing lanes to steal possessions.
The Flames have repeatedly found ways to counter those attempts to get them out of their rhythm, and the most common form has come in turning the reins of the offense over to a 6-foot-5, 270-pound center with deft ball-handling skills who forces defenses to abandon their traditional man-defensive schemes by bringing the rim-protecting center out of the paint.
Myo Baxter-Bell isn’t a typical point guard in the sense, but his background of initiating the offense during his high school and AAU days has allowed him to serve as a pseudo ball handler off the bench for Liberty during the program’s sensational start to the season.
Baxter-Bell’s growth this season — both as a ball handler and post presence — has allowed the Flames (16-1, 2-0 ASUN Conference) to thrive with a steady eight-man rotation. The redshirt senior is averaging career highs in every major statistical category heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. matchup against North Alabama (6-9, 1-1) at the Vines Center.
“I enjoy it because when I’m able to bring the ball up, it does bring the other center out and it leaves the paint open for our guards to attack,” Baxter-Bell said this week before practice. “When you have guards like Caleb [Homesley], Georgie [Pacheco-Ortiz], [Elijah Cuffee] coming off screens or coming off handoffs, it makes it so much easier for me to get open and also for them to get open.
“We kind of use it to our advantage. I know sometimes me bringing it up gives Georgie and Cuf — those guys that play 30-some minutes a game — a breather and they’re able to get down court and kind of catch their breath, and we still get a good shot out of it. I enjoy it.”
Baxter-Bell is enjoying a breakout redshirt senior campaign. He is averaging career highs of 8.2 points, four rebounds and 18.8 minutes per game, and he is on pace to break his season-best mark of 53 assists in a season set last year.
He already has 28 assists in 17 games.
“Myo’s ability to decision-make, to handle the ball, to space the floor, … but I also think his voice and the way he’s connected our guys on the floor is a statistic that doesn’t get recognized,” Flames coach Ritchie McKay said. “Because of his ability to mismatch, I think it just helps our offense. When he’s not in foul trouble … he’s able to stay on the floor because he’s playing foul free for most of the game.”
Baxter-Bell, in addition to his role as a ball-handler, has served as a reliable post presence behind starter Scottie James. Baxter-Bell in back-to-back games against Grand Canyon and Vanderbilt picked up the scoring slack when both teams focused on slowing down James by finishing with 15 and 18 points, respectively.
He added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting against Rice in The Islands of the Bahamas Showcase semifinals.
“Scottie, his stuff might not show up in the scoring column, or he might not be having the year statistically that he had last year, but he’s gotten way better on defense,” Baxter-Bell said. “He’s passing the ball a lot better this year and he’s getting better in areas that might not show up.
“We just pride ourselves on coming in and feeding off each other and learning from each other. He’s doing an exceptional job starting. My whole mindset is just what’s best for the team, and that’s what’s best for the team because he gives us that extra lift that we need.”
James is more of the traditional post option for the Flames, while Baxter-Bell fills two needs with his play behind James in the post and serving as another ball handler.
“I see him as a starter,” McKay said of Baxter-Bell. “ … Having the ability to throw different pitches, if you will, is a major asset to our repertoire.”
Baxter-Bell’s ball-handling skills can be traced back to his days growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio. He moved with his family “a few times” to different neighborhoods within the city while he was growing up, and each move required him to make new friends.
He often spent the first days following each move just dribbling a basketball wherever he could — whether it be the sidewalk or a nearby blacktop outdoor court — and he naturally developed the skills and confidence to handle the ball despite his larger stature.
“I was always bigger; I was always handling the ball at a bigger size, so people were kind of confused,” he said. “I just played like that since growing up. I was always able to handle the ball and had good feet. I don’t really know where it all came together; it’s just been kind of gradual and it’s gotten better and better. In high school, my coaches saw I could handle the ball, so they just put me out front and let me start the offense, and it kind of just started from there.”
Baxter-Bell played for the AAU squad Club Ohio and began his high school career at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township, a subdivision to the northeast of downtown Cincinnati.
His family moved to Dayton before his junior season and he attended Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School. He led Chaminade Julienne to the Division III state final four as a senior, and his coach, Joe Staley, told the Dayton Daily News that the Eagles were 33-9 when Baxter-Bell brought the ball up the court and started the offense.
“It’s Myo’s versatility that attracted a lot of colleges to him,” Staley told the newspaper back in 2015. Baxter-Bell had offers from Liberty and Radford. “They see Myo as someone who’s going to turn into a really good perimeter player. For us, he was a dream come true because he was good in the post and good on the perimeter. He was pretty much a matchup nightmare for most of the teams we played.”
Baxter-Bell redshirted during the 2015-16 season, and averaged 7.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while averaging 17.9 minutes per game during his redshirt freshman campaign.
However, he averaged less than 15 ½ minutes per game during the next two seasons because of foul trouble, and his scoring average dipped to less than six points per game and he was grabbing fewer than 2 ½ rebounds per contest.
Now he is using his size to his advantage instead of his detriment. Baxter-Bell’s understanding of the pack-line defense has allowed him to be in a better position in the post, and he is much more patient when attacking on offense.
“Just getting to the rim. I think people usually have to foul me when I use my body and a lot of pump fakes and a lot of moves around the rim,” he said. “I think just using my size and my size advantage, weight advantage, strength advantage, and I think that gets a lot of people frustrated.”
