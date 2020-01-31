Corey Batoon, who recently served as Hawaii’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the past two seasons, has been hired as Liberty’s safeties coach.
Batoon fills the void left by Kyle Pope, who was the Flames’ linebackers coach this past season and is now the defensive line coach at Memphis.
Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons will coach the linebackers after overseeing the safeties last season.
Symons, a former linebacker in college at Lindenwood University in Missouri, coached the inside linebackers at Memphis in 2018.
Batoon was part of Hugh Freeze’s original staff at Mississippi in 2012 and was with the Rebels through the 2016 campaign. Batoon served as an assistant athletic director for recruiting operations and defensive assistant for three seasons before being promoted to safeties coach and special teams coordinator prior to 2015.
Batoon was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Florida Atlantic in 2017.
