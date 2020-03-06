Something has clicked for Ashtyn Baker in the second half of games during Liberty’s six-game winning streak entering the ASUN Conference tournament.
The Flames junior point guard, though, isn’t exactly sure what it is that has made her so dynamic on the offensive end.
Whatever it is, there’s no denying the 5-foot-6 guard has been the spark plug for this group.
Baker’s strong second-half performances have keyed Liberty’s winning ways entering the conference tournament quarterfinals. The Flames (18-11) are the No. 3 seed and host No. 6 seed Kennesaw State (13-15) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Vines Center.
“I think, probably, there’s a need, I guess,” Baker said. “Whether we’re down or it’s close, OK, it’s time to really focus and lock down. Maybe we realize we probably weren’t playing to our potential in the first half and … we’ve got to lock down and be us.”
Baker has scored in double figures in a career-best five straight games entering the conference tournament, and she’s been at her best in the second half throughout the Flames’ six-game winning streak.
The Nesbit, Mississippi, native is averaging 16.2 points and shooting 39 of 74 (52.7%) from the field during the current winning streak. In the second half of those games, she’s scoring 9.2 points and shooting 20 of 32 (62.5%) from the field.
“She’s very important,” redshirt junior guard Emily Lytle said of Baker. “ … She’s usually the energizer, the one that’s like, ‘Hey guys, let’s go. Let’s start pushing the ball. Let’s start making them run. Let’s get it out quick and score some quick buckets.’ As a point guard, I think she does really well in just bringing the energy for us.”
Baker’s double-digit scoring run began Feb. 15 against NJIT when she set a program record with 17 third-quarter points to spark the Flames’ 66-48 triumph.
Baker, who was named to the ASUN’s all-academic team on Friday, added 10 fourth-quarter points in a nine-point win at Lipscomb on Feb. 29.
“It’s the end of the season, it’s time for us to be playing our very best and we’re getting great leadership from Ashtyn at the point,” Liberty coach Carey Green said.
Baker’s role increased in early December following the abrupt departure of guard Ria Gulley from the program.
Baker and Gulley started together in the backcourt in the season’s first nine games, and both handled the point guard responsibilities.
Gulley’s departure forced Baker to take on a more prominent role in ball-handling duties. Even with freshman Kennedi Williams improving throughout the season and seeing her playing time increase, Baker remains the primary facilitator on a team that has won seven of its last eight games.
“I think the entire team has gained confidence,” Green said. “Right now what you’re seeing is the leadership actually stepping up even to another level.”
Baker has emerged as a formidable offensive force during her junior season. She is averaging career highs in scoring (11.2 points per game), rebounding (4.1), field-goal shooting (43.3%) and free-throw shooting (80.6%), and has already dished out a career-best 106 assists to go with a new mark of 18 made 3-pointers.
“It’s nice having people who believe in you and playing with our teammates who are always pushing us to be our best,” she said. “You want to do everything you can to help the people who believe in you the most and love you. It’s easy to step into that role when you have the people like I do around me.”
Baker also has learned how to slow the game down and not play in a constant rush like she did during her first two seasons. She had 91 turnovers in her freshman campaign and finished with 77 turnovers to 57 assists as a sophomore.
This season, she has committed only 79 turnovers and has turned it over two times or fewer in 17 of 29 games.
“I think Ashtyn is maturing and understanding there’s times to put the foot to the pedal and push it and let it go, and then there’s times to pull it back out,” Green said. “She’ll always be very effective when she does that.”
