In Norfolk, Liberty junior guard Ashtyn Baker scored a game-high 19 points to lead three players in double figures, and the Flames opened the season Tuesday with an authoritative 67-48 victory over Norfolk State at Echols Hall.
The Flames (1-0) used a dominating fourth quarter to put away the pesky Spartans (0-1).
NSU was limited to six points on 1-of-15 shooting over the final 10 minutes, and LU used a 12-1 run that spanned five minutes to take a 61-43 lead on Kierra Johnson-Graham’s jumper.
“We really turned it around in the fourth quarter,” Flames coach Carey Green said.
Emily Lytle scored 12 points, and Bridgette Rettstatt added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Flames.
Baker made a career-high five 3-pointers to go with three assists and two rebounds.
“It felt good,” Baker said of her shot on a postgame radio interview.
The Flames finished with 17 assists, led by Ria Gulley’s career-high nine assists.
Flames redshirt junior forward Keyen Green started Tuesday’s game and finished with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds in 15 minutes. It was Green’s first appearance in 599 days after she underwent two reconstructive surgeries on her right ankle and missed the 2018-19 season.
“She’s just such a presence on the floor,” Baker said of Green.
Chanette Hicks led NSU with 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting.
The Spartans shot 31% from the floor and went 11 of 27 from the free-throw line.
Hicks’ layup with 5:38 remaining in the first quarter tied the game at 8, but Mya McMillian converted a layup 18 seconds later to give the Flames the lead for good.
“We had to fight hard for this one,” Carey Green said.
