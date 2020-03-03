Liberty redshirt senior guard Caleb Homesley and coach Ritchie McKay were awarded two of the ASUN Conference’s top honors Tuesday.
Homesley garnered player of the year accolades and McKay shared the coach of the year award with North Florida’s Matthew Driscoll in a vote by the league’s nine coaches.
Homesley is the second player in program history to be voted conference player of the year, joining Jesse Sanders when he was tabbed Big South player of the year in 2011.
The 6-foot-6 Homesley averaged a career-high 15 points to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. He scored 20 or more points eight times during the season, with seven of those games coming in conference play.
McKay was named coach of the year for the second time to go with his award in 2016 from the Big South. The Flames’ 27 regular-season victories are the most in program history. They went undefeated at home in the regular season for the first time.
Forward Scottie James joined Homesley on the all-conference first team for the second straight season. The 6-foot-8 James averaged 11 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
Point guard Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz was named to the conference’s second team, and reserve guard Colton Reed was named to the all-academic team.
Pacheco-Ortiz averaged a career-high 10.7 points and led the conference in free-throw shooting at 92.5%.
Jacksonville’s David Bell and Destin Barnes were named defensive player of the year and newcomer of the year, respectively. Stetson’s Rob Perry was voted freshman of the year.
