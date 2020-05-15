ASUN Conference commissioner Ted Gumbart has spent the past two months working inside his Georgia home. He remains busy tinkering with various projects and getting outside as frequently as he can for exercise and fresh air.
His laptop rarely gets shut down because of meetings with the conference presidents and video sessions with fellow conference commissioners and NCAA administrators. Those meetings, some previously done in person, have become virtual out of necessity because of the coronavirus pandemic, and will continue to be that way to help save money for the ASUN.
Gumbart, in a phone interview Thursday, said the conference itself lost out on about 30% of income not associated with the NCAA — which comes out to “a little over a million bucks” — and the nine ASUN members’ revenue distribution from the NCAA is 55% less than they were expecting prior the spread of COVID-19.
The ASUN members were projected to receive an $8.6 million distribution from NCAA funding before the pandemic, and that number has dropped to $3.9 million following the cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and subsequent cancellation of the spring sports season and championships.
“A pretty big haircut,” is how Gumbart described the financial shortfall.
Despite the setback, Gumbart is not planning on eliminating any of the conference championships or limiting the number of teams that qualify for those tournaments for the upcoming year. The ASUN's 19 tournaments are held on 14 campus sites. (Indoor and outdoor track & field, cross country, tennis and golf share sites and dates for men's and women's championships.)
“We are hoping to maintain that championship experience and try to make cuts in other areas and in travel by rearranging schedules,” Gumbart said. “If we can save enough during the regular season, our goal is to preserve championship opportunities.”
A trio of regional mid-major conferences similar to the ASUN — the Atlantic 10, Big South and Southern — announced this week several cost-cutting measures to help ease the financial shortfall.
The A-10 is regionalizing and condensing conference schedules by 25% in seven fall and spring sports, while also condensing conference championships to four teams in six sports. The Big South and SoCon are reducing the number of teams that qualify for their conference tournaments in seven sports.
The Mid-American Conference, a Group of Five conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision, announced it is completely cutting conference tournaments in eight sports.
“I think we have the benefit of already knowing how to run a lean operation. We’ve never overspent on things and we’ve always been fairly conservative in our financial approach. That’s why we’ve got some reserves and that’s why we’re not at risk by losing huge revenue streams,” Gumbart said.
“Now, granted, if you’re the Mid-American Conference, football is the driver, and if they lose football games, I don’t know how they’re going to get back on track. We’re not reliant on a football or a media income. We do rely on the NCAA income. If that gets cut again, then we have a very serious problem.
“But for right now, we’re in a strong position and one of our primary [responsibilities] is students first, and if we’re going to operate, the cross country student-athlete, the soccer student-athlete deserve every opportunity that baseball, softball and basketball get.
“If we have to cut regular season and play fewer contests, that comes before eliminating the championship opportunities. That’s what we’re starting with. We feel confident we’re on sound footing right now, but again, you can’t project the future. We just have to be prepared for its changing equation.”
Gumbart already has slashed 21% of the ASUN’s operating budget for the upcoming season by eliminating in-person meetings and professional development seminars, reducing travel to only conference championships, not updating software, and likely suspending most of the video scouting programs.
“In general, how we’re responding to the financial [situation] is that we just built a budget for next year, and there are some savings from not conducting our spring seasons. We’re rolling nearly $600,000 — I think $579,000 — we’re rolling that into next year,” Gumbart said, “and we have reserves and we’re probably going to use about $700,000 of reserves, so that will be added money to replace funds that didn’t arrive this year.
"Then, provided the NCAA is back on track and we have a tournament next winter, then we will use that money for a supplemental distribution in April. We anticipate having a normal distribution, but that will probably be like $100,000 per school; but this $1.3 million would be used in various ways either to eliminate costs or just put it in their hands.”
The ASUN increased its membership to 10 with the addition of Bellarmine for the 2020-21 season. Bellarmine, located in Louisville, Kentucky, is transitioning from Division II, and gives the conference an extended footprint.
Liberty is the only member located in Virginia, and the conference spreads to New Jersey (NJIT), Tennessee (Lipscomb), Georgia (Kennesaw State), Alabama (North Alabama) and Florida (North Florida, Jacksonville, Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast).
The spaced-out landscape will make it challenging for the conference to roll out a universal plan to restart college athletics.
Gumbart outlined three scenarios that could play out for athletics within his conference for the 2020-21 season: a complete season, or full layer as he called it, and he summed up that plan as “very unlikely we’ll do that;” a first iteration with a condensed regular-season schedule to ensure a conference championship tournament; and a second iteration that features a stripped-down slate because of a lack of time to finish before the conference tournament.
“It’s just planning. We don’t know what’s going to happen. This is just planning,” Gumbart said. “As far as changing schedules and limiting championships, we are not planning on cutting championships, but we are likely going to amend schedules. That is a work in progress because we still don’t know when we’ll be playing volleyball, both from the schools being opened and what are the medical protocols to make it safe and how much of an investment do we have to make there.
“That’s kind of the overriding concern: We’re planning, but it’s a flexible and evolving process.”
Liberty, Lipscomb and Bellarmine — the three private institutions in the conference — have announced plans to resume in-person, on-campus classes in the fall. Public universities North Alabama and NJIT intend to resume in-person classes, while Stetson said it intends to bring students back but is planning in case instruction has to be delivered online.
FGCU, North Florida and Jacksonville have not announced plans for the fall semester.
“We are expecting schools to open on a staggered basis. At our level, the schools being opened is the precursor to conducting athletic events,” Gumbart said. “We are completely understanding … it’ll be the [state systems] that will allow them to open or not. We are just remaining patient but planning that if we get everybody back or if we get eight schools back, what’s the contingency plan for conducting championships, and part of it will be is the NCAA conducting championships.”
