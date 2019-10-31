This week’s opponent blog post features the Q&A with an opposing beat writer. Josh Walfish is the UMass beat writer for the Daily Hampshire Gazette. He stops by to answer a few questions about UMass. For his coverage of the Minutemen, follow him on Twitter: @JoshWalfishDHG
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: How would you evaluate UMass through Walt Bell's first eight games as head coach?
JW: Starting out with the toughest question there is to ask about this team. The one thing that is clear is Walt Bell has a vision for UMass football and he knows exactly what he believes he needs to build the program to make it a sustainable winner. On the flip side, it has been impossible to see what that vision is because it's clear the skillset and talent on the roster does not meet those expectations in a lot of different areas. It's frustrating but true when Bell continues to answer questions about fixing certain problems by saying he needs to build the roster and develop younger players. He isn't in it for the short-term fix — i.e. winning games this season — so it makes for a very frustrating experience for fans to watch this team continue to devolve into the worst in FBS football. This year is a giant incomplete for Bell because it is unclear how much of the lack of improvement across the board can be attributed to a lack of talent, a lack of depth or the need to play freshmen earlier than they're ready.
N&A: Bell said in the preseason he wanted to play fast and spread out defenses. Has he been able to do that?
JW: The weird part is the faster the UMass offense has gone this season, the worse the unit has performed on the field. Bell wants to play with pace, and he keeps repeating that he wants to play fast, but right now the weapons and comprehension isn't there for the Minutemen to play fast. It'll work for the first few plays of a drive, but it isn't sustainable really for the Minutemen, especially once they leave the pre-scripted portion of the game. There have been a lot of other issues with this offense — starting with the quarterback play — that also affect how quickly UMass can reset and run plays, but the Minutemen aren't going to move at the lightning pace at which they were practicing this season during games.
N&A: Isaiah Rodgers isn't just a standout cornerback, but an electric kick and punt returner. He enjoyed similar success last season. What has he done to continually improve and garner attention from NFL scouts?
JW: The one thing about Isaiah is that he's stayed the same player despite all the turmoil and struggles around him on the defense. He's the unquestioned leader of this team right now and he really sets the tone when it comes to morale in that locker room. But what makes Rodgers stand out to NFL scouts is how versatile he's proving to be for the Minutemen in two of the three phases of the game. Yes, he's a shutdown corner and an electric returner, but he also blocked a field goal last week against UConn and has shown an eagerness to fill in on punt coverage and kickoff coverage as well. His selfless attitude is what will attract him to an NFL team next spring.
N&A: The defense has allowed fewer than 30 points only once this season. Why has the unit struggled?
JW: Tackling. It's one thing for UMass to let great playmakers make them miss in tight spaces, but these linebackers are getting beat way too often by running backs who aren't all that shifty. Over the past few weeks, we've also witnessed running backs literally dragging Minutemen for extra yards and sometimes even shaking out of those tackles. Teams are running the ball way too easily on the Minutemen, which doesn't allow for players like Rodgers to make the momentum-shifting plays on defense.
N&A: What are your keys for the Minutemen to get back into the win column against Liberty?
JW: It all starts with stopping the run because if the Minutemen can't do that, they'll have a tough time keeping anyone off the scoreboard. If UMass can tackle better and force Liberty into longer distances on second and third down, it puts the defense in a better position to potentially force some turnovers and get off the field. The other side of the coin is that UMass needs to take advantage of its offensive possessions, which starts by finding some consistency in the passing game. The Minutemen are not the same team that threw for 540 yards in last season's meeting, and if they can just gain half of that total through the air, they'll be in great shape.
N&A: You had several quality suggestions for Liberty fans making the trip to Amherst last season with trips to state parks and good eats near the stadium. What else can Liberty fans do in town the weekend after Halloween?
JW: If you're a fan of great hockey, join me in doing the UMass doubleheader when the No. 3 Minutemen host No. 10 Northeastern in hockey at the Mullins Center down the road. UMass boasts a Richmond native [Zac Jones from Glen Allen] on its first defenseman pair so there's a little bit of a Virginia connection. Fans can also venture down to Springfield and visit the Basketball Hall of Fame if they've never been. They just finished up some renovations to modernize the museum as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.