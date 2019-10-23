This week’s weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer brings a familiar name back to the readers. Asbury Park Press sports reporter Josh Newman previously covered Monmouth football before switching over to cover Rutgers football beginning in Sept. 2017. He was kind enough to stop by again and answer five questions (plus one) about Rutgers. For his coverage of the Scarlet Knights, follow him on Twitter @Joshua_Newman.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: There seems to be a new storyline with this Rutgers team almost every week. What has been the most impactful storyline so far in your mind?
JN: Going with the coaching situation would be too easy, right? In the wake of Chris Ash's firing, with Nunzio Campanile trying to put a game plan together for a huge game against Boston College, he had Art Sitkowski come to him on Thursday and ask to not play. The morning of the game, Campanile then had Raheem Blackshear, the team's best player and most dangerous offensive weapon, also ask to sit. Blackshear will redshirt, and Sitkowski will very likely do the same. Blackshear's request was especially tough given his versatility and worth to what has admittedly been an anemic offense. Hindsight is 20/20, but if they wait one more week to fire Ash (and offensive coordinator John McNulty), Blackshear would have played in five games, and taking a redshirt wouldn't even be an option.
N&A: What does Rutgers' quarterback situation look like heading into this matchup? Will it be Johnny Langan or Cole Snyder?
JN: Campanile made it clear during his normal Monday press conference that Langan will start vs. Liberty. He also reiterated what he said Saturday after the Minnesota game: Snyder will get more reps this week in practice. Will we see Snyder at some point on Saturday? I wouldn't rule it out, but the job belongs to Langan. For what it's worth, Snyder has seen action in one game, giving him three more games to play without burning the year of eligibility. Barring something unforeseen, Snyder remains on track to redshirt.
N&A: Has the Rutgers defense as bad as the statistics indicate? Or has the unit suffered because of the offense's inability to sustain drives and put up points?
JN: The defense has been bad, and it starts up front. The defensive line has gotten pushed around by opposing Big Ten offensive lines, and when that happens, good things generally do not take place. There's been poor tackling in too many spots and too many blown assignments in other spots. Overall, it has been a mess. The offense's inability to stay on the field, putting more of the onus on the defense, which is already not performing well, certainly does not help.
N&A: Has the coaching situation and the uncertainty of who will be back on staff after the season impacted the team at all?
JN: I think it has to impact most of the players a little, but I will say this: I would bet whoever the next coach is retains Campanile, whose ties to the talent-rich high school landscape in North Jersey run deep. He would be beneficial to the next staff in terms of recruiting, which is why Ash brought him on board in the first place in 2017. To that end, I don't know what Campanile is specifically telling current players or recruits about the coaching situation, but it would not surprise me if he is selling to kids that he will be back next year, which may offer comfort and/or relief during this trying situation.
N&A: Does Rutgers view this game as a must-win based on how the season has unfolded?
JN: I'm going with my first instinct here: How much worse can the optics get this season if it loses to Liberty? I say much, much worse, and there has to be at least a small handful of Rutgers officials who agree. Rutgers is already a weekly punchline, but at least they're losing to legit Power Five competition. Liberty is an FBS independent, and was FCS just two years ago. Rutgers is paying Liberty $1,000,000 and, as of Tuesday night, is a 7-point home underdog. Circumstances were comparable last season when Buffalo came here as a road favorite, got paid $900,000, and swiftly blew Rutgers out. It would be much worse if Liberty came here and did that, so yeah, this is a must-win.
N&A: Liberty fans have traveled to West Long Branch to watch games and this is the first time making the trip to Piscataway. Do you have any recommendations for local restaurants or bars fans won't be able to find anywhere else? Do you have any suggestions for things to do in the area?
JN: You're not going to find much around SHI Stadium, and nothing is really walkable from there. New Brunswick is 5 minutes away from the stadium, and is a main hub in terms of food and beverages. Stuff Yer Face (49 Easton Avenue) specializes in stromboli, has a strong beer list, and is generally considered a campus favorite. Hub City Brewhouse (335 George Street) has a wider, better beer list and the bar-type fare is pretty good. I would avoid it on Friday night, but Saturday postgame is a good choice. One more local favorite: Hansel 'n Griddle (130 Easton Avenue). Diner-type variety, but the kicker is all-day breakfast.
