This week’s opponent blog post features the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer. Mike Lowe covers Maine football for the Portland Press Herald. He was kind enough to stop by and answer five questions about Maine. For his coverage of the Black Bears, follow him on Twitter @MikeLowePPH.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: How is Maine approaching its second game this season against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent? The first one at Georgia Southern was very competitive.
ML: The Maine players love the challenge. Maine is one of the few FCS schools in the nation to play two FBS opponents each year, the guaranteed money a huge boost to its athletic budget. The players view these games as a chance to display their skills against some of the best competition in the nation.
N&A: What does the quarterback situation look like for the Black Bears heading into this weekend's game?
ML: Still up in the air. Starter Chris Ferguson has a sprained right foot and did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday, which means freshman Joe Fagnano is the likely starter. But Ferguson not ruled out yet.
N&A: Maine advanced to the FCS semifinals last season and currently has four losses. What has been the biggest reason for the Black Bears' struggles through half the season?
ML: The defense, which has always been the strength of this program, has not played well this season. It has forced only one turnover all season and this is a team that thrives on creating turnovers. The run defense has been particularly ineffective.
N&A: Running back Joe Fitzpatrick has really emerged recently as a featured tailback. What has allowed him to get more carries over Emmanuel Reed?
ML: Fitzpatrick is a straight-ahead physical runner who fits Maine's running style. Reed has struggled against physical defenses. Fitzpatrick is also a very good pass blocker, something that has been needed this year with Maine's offensive focus shifting to the pass more.
N&A: What are your keys for Maine to record the upset victory?
ML: They've got to force some turnovers and give the offense good field position. And the defense cannot give up explosive plays. Last week the pass defense broke down in the second half, allowing Richmond to rally for the win. Offensively, they need to be able to run the ball effectively to take pressure off whoever is at quarterback. Their receivers are exceptional and are going to make plays, no matter who covers them. But they need an effective running game to keep the pass rush at bay.
