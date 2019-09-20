This week’s opponent blog post features the weekly Q&A with an opposing beat writer. Dave Johnson covers Hampton football for The Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot and he was kind enough to stop by to answer five questions about Hampton. For his coverage of the Pirates, follow him on Twitter @DaveJohnsonDP.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: What impact has quarterback Deondre Francois had on the program since arriving less than two months ago?
DJ: He gives them an immediate playmaker at the most important position on the field. He threw four touchdown passes in last week's 41-20 win over Howard. His accuracy of 52 percent needs to improve, and he can probably do more as a runner than he's shown. But the position was a huge question mark until he stepped in, and he's changed that.
N&A: The Hampton offense doesn’t look like most other FCS offenses with the wealth of FBS transfers on the roster. How have those transfers helped this offense average 41 points and nearly 420 yards per game so far?
DJ: Francois is one of seven FBS transfers on the offense, all at skilled positions. Shai McKenzie is in what seems like his 12th year of college football (only his sixth, actually) and looks to be healthy for the first time. The two leading receivers are Alec Dana (Utah) and KeyRon Catlett (Purdue), and Jadakis Bonds (5 TD catches already) would have been an FBS recruit if not for grade issues.
N&A: Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said Hampton poses a problem up front with athletic, big defensive linemen. Who are those linemen and what allows them to be such a force up front?
DJ: That position has been a weakness the last couple of seasons but has more depth now with guys like Desmond Sturdivant (6-2/304), Andy Matthews (6-2/315), and Keenan Marr (6-2/286). LB Devin Thurmond (6-4/235) and Mason King (6-2/227) also have good size.
N&A: How has coach Robert Prunty, in his second season, shaped the program? Is it heading in the right direction under his leadership?
DJ: Last season was such a weird scenario that you almost have to throw it out. HU played as an FCS Independent and had the strangest schedule imaginable with five teams that weren't at the Division I level. The loss to D-II Virginia Union in the second game was, to say the least, unexpected and humbling. But the Pirates bounced back nicely the following week and beat Howard by three touchdowns.
N&A: What does Hampton have to do to score an upset victory over Liberty?
DJ: First, the offense has to move the ball consistently. That has been an issue so far. The Pirates led Virginia Union 17-0 at the half but were shut out from there. But they struck for some big plays against Howard. Like any FCS vs. FBS matchup, HU has to be as mistake-free as possible and make Liberty put the ball on the field.
