Liberty and Georgia Southern will go through their first practices in Orlando and enjoy a welcome reception at Universal CityWalk Lagoon and Plaza State later today as both teams prepare to meet in Saturday’s Cure Bowl.
The opponent blog post returns with the Q&A with an opposing beat writer. Travis Jaudon covers Georgia Southern athletics for the Savannah Morning News. He stops by to answer a few questions about GSU. For his coverage of the Eagles, follow him on Twitter: @JaudonSportsSMN.
Now onto the Q&A:
N&A: Georgia Southern is still relatively new to the Football Bowl Subdivision after beginning the transition in 2013 and becoming bowl eligible in 2015 as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. How has the move benefited the Eagles?
TJ: Since moving to the FBS, I think it’s more than fair to say that Georgia Southern has proven it belongs firmly in the Group of 5 ranks. It has led to the growth of the university as a whole, as well as the entire athletic program. Since making the move in 2014 (like Liberty’s 2018 season), GS has compiled a record of 42-32 (.567). Remove a woeful 2017 season (2-10) which led to a coaching change in October 2017, and Southern is 40-22 (.645). Upgrades around the quaint Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, are evidence of the benefits which come from FBS resources.
N&A: Aside from a coaching stint here and there that utilized a different offense, Georgia Southern and the triple option are synonymous with each other. Why has the offense been so successful for this program for so long?
TJ: I think this is a loaded question with no right answers … but it’s undeniable that Georgia Southern’s best seasons have come when it is committed to the option, and that began immediately when the program’s rebirth was orchestrated by legendary former coach Erk Russell in 1982. Coaching from 1982-89, Russell was 83-22-1 (.788) and won three NCAA 1-AA National Championships (1985, ‘86, ‘89) along the way — all of it thanks to the option offense. Nowadays, GS isn’t an under-center option team. But they still run the option in part because they are able to attract high school skill players from Georgia who may not have another path to college football because of any number of traits (i.e. quarterbacks who are dual-threat, but are being recruited as WRs by Power 5 schools whereas GS wants them to play QB). If GS ever leaves the option — and I don’t envision that happening anytime soon — it won’t be because the program stops believing it, it’ll be because their hand was somehow forced.
N&A: The Eagles have allowed seven opponents to accumulate more than 270 passing yards this season. Have you pinpointed a reason why those teams enjoyed that kind of success, and is Georgia Southern worried about Liberty's ability to consistently throw the ball?
TJ: The GS pass defense has been a mystery since the very beginning of the season. Southern returned a pair of senior all-conference cornerbacks in Monquavion Brinson and Kindle Vildor (preseason SBC defensive player of the year) yet they enter the Cure Bowl having struggled mightily with pass-heavy offenses. I believe some of the blame can be placed on the play of the secondary and its collective inability to tackle consistently after catches are made underneath coverage. Another reason may be that GS is committed to stopping the run — they enter this week as the No. 2 rushing defense in the Sun Belt (136.7 rush yards allowed per game) and No. 1 in rushing yards per carry allowed (3.8). If GS expects to slow down Liberty’s passing game, they’ll need to depend on one last solid performance from Brinson and Vildor in their collegiate finales. Scheme won’t help them, players making plays will.
N&A: Georgia Southern went 2-4 this season against teams that are in bowl games. One victory, though, was against Sun Belt champion Appalachian State. How has that type of challenging schedule helped the Eagles heading into the bowl game?
TJ: I would usually contend that a tough schedule helps to prepare teams for what’s left to come in a bowl game — but this team has been through one obscure off-the-field incident after another as well as injuries at nearly every position during nearly every game this season. So, in other words, GS has been through tougher things (Shai Werts’ late July cocaine/bird poop arrest, Quan Griffin arrested at same time for Florida burglary/battery charges, academic suspension of Wesley Kennedy III for first 4 games, suicide death of freshman OL Jordan Wiggins in October, etc.) than simply facing difficult opponents. I think this team is battle tested, though. They believe they are better than a 7-5 record might suggest, problem is, they’ve yet to prove that.
N&A: What are your keys for Georgia Southern against Liberty in the Cure Bowl?
TJ: I’m struggling to pinpoint where GS and Liberty have common strengths or weaknesses. These two teams seem like — on the field at least — polar opposites. If Southern, a 5-point favorite as of Tuesday afternoon, wants a win over Liberty, I believe these four things must have happened by game’s end:
a. GS wins the turnover margin
b. GS has two players rush for 90-plus yards
c. Liberty attempts more than two field goals in the red zone
d. Southern leads at halftime
