From staff reports
Following decisions by the conferences they compete in, Liberty University athletic teams will not finish their spring seasons.
A day after suspending games for the next few weeks, the Atlantic Sun Conference on Friday announced the cancellation of the entire spring sports season because of growing concerns related to the coronavirus. Sports affected include: baseball, softball, men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, women's lacrosse and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.
“We will pursue an additional year of eligibility for senior student-athletes who were unable to complete their seasons due to cancellations,” Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw said in a statement.
“In addition, we are working closely with our coaches and student-athletes to best serve them during this very difficult time.”
The NCAA on Friday said its Division I Council Coordination Committee agreed “eligibility relief is appropriate” for spring sports, and added issues with NCAA rules must be addressed and details finalized at a later time.
The Division III Administrative Committee said Friday it has granted an additional season/semester of eligibility for spring sport athletes.
Students at Randolph College, University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar fall under this ruling.
One LU team that is currently practicing, the football squad, still is able to proceed with its scheduled events for now.
The program is one of just a handful of independent football teams in the nation that are unaffiliated with any conference.
Academic instruction at LU is planned to resume as normal, with in-person classes, after spring break next week, President Jerry Falwell announced early in the day Friday.
