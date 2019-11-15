In Earlysville, Virginia Tech redshirt senior Peter Seufer used a dominating final stretch to claim the NCAA Division I Southeast Regional men’s 10K title Friday morning at Panorama Farms.
Seufer, an E.C. Glass High School graduate, finished the course in a career-best time of 29:20.7, nearly four seconds ahead of Campbell’s Athanas Kioko.
The Hokies finished second in the team standings to earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships held next weekend in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Virginia claimed the team title with 79 points and finished 30 points ahead of the Hokies.
Liberty sophomore Felix Kandie finished 42nd with a time of 31:06 to lead the Flames to an 11th-place finish in the team standings.
In the women’s 6K race, Liberty sophomore Calli Parlier finished 26th overall with a time of 20:57.5, and the Flames finished 13th in the team standings.
Virginia sophomore Maddie Rennyson (E.C. Glass) finished 96th with a time of 22:10.8.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech 73, Liberty 69
In Blacksburg, the Flames cut a double-digit deficit down to one possession multiple times in the fourth quarter, but were never able to take the lead. Aisha Sheppard made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining and the Hokies claimed a four-point victory.
Tech (3-0) led 60-48 with 7:57 remaining following Dara Mabrey’s 3-pointer. Liberty responded with a 13-2 run to trim the deficit to 62-61 on Emily Lytle’s three-point play with 3:28 remaining.
Sheppard, who led the Hokies with 20 points, scored the game’s next six points to put the Hokies ahead 68-61 with 1:56 left.
Lytle scored 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, including the Flames’ final eight points as Liberty (1-3) trailed 71-69 with 17 seconds left.
Keyen Green led the Flames with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Mabrey had 19 points and Elizabeth Kitley finished with 10 points for the Hokies.
Emory 52, Lynchburg 39
In Decatur, Georgia, Allison Chernow had nine points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles (2-0) over the Hornets (0-2) to open the Emory Holiday Inn Tip Off Classic at Agnes Scott’s Woodruff Gym.
UL shot 5 of 30 in the first half and trailed Emory 30-12 at halftime. The Hornets used a 21-8 run spanning 11 minutes to cut the deficit to 38-33 on Erin Green’s jumper with 9:03 remaining.
However, UL’s cold shooting returned and it made only two field goals to close the game.
Lexi Hall scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench for the Hornets.
