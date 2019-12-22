In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Austin Roth led all scorers with 26 points and Coe College scored 21 points off Randolph turnovers in a 70-54 victory Sunday morning to close the Cruzin Classic at Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center.
Coe (6-5) capitalized one 17 Randolph turnovers to hold a 21-4 edge in points off turnovers.
Evan Makle led the Wildcats (5-7) with 16 points.
