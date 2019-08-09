In Forest, defending Central Virginia Women’s Golf Tournament champion Coty Clarke picked up right where she left off in last year’s tournament.
Clarke shot an opening round 1-under-par 70 and holds a six-shot lead after Friday’s play at Colonial Hills Golf Club.
Becky Hawkins shot a 5-over 76 and is in second place heading into Saturday’s second round at Falling River Country Club in Appomattox. Erica Bottoms and Eadie Moran are tied for third at 8 over.
Nancy Huften is in fifth at 10 over, and Nancy Campbell, the 2017 CVWGT champion, and Debbie Reynolds are tied for sixth after shooting 84.
Teresa Hudson is in eighth, and Carmela Tardy, the 2016 winner, is among four tied for ninth at 16 over.